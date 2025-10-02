US Govt Shutdown: 19 hours in, Washington DC businesses offer ‘happy hours’ to federal workers

The US government has been shut down for 19 hours after Congress failed to reach a funding deal at midnight. The deadlock, fuelled by Republican and Democratic clashes over enhanced Obamacare subsidies, has left thousands of federal workers in limbo.

While paychecks are frozen until the shutdown ends, local businesses in Washington DC are stepping in to ease the strain — with free coffees, food deals, and even free football tickets.

US governemnt shutdown: Which businesses are helping federal workers? Compass Coffee, a popular DC-based chain, is handing out free morning brews and pastries. Over on Capitol Hill, whiskey bar Barrel is offering what it calls an “unhappy hour” — discounted drinks for federal employees.

It is not just food and drink. Colby’s Dogcare Spa confirmed in an email that federal workers and contractors will not be billed for memberships during the shutdown. The Washington Spirit, the city’s professional women’s football team, is giving away 200 free tickets for Sunday’s match, with further discounted seats available.

US Govt Shutdown: Why is this a big deal for Washington DC? Washington DC is home to nearly 50,000 federal employees, more than 13% of the city’s workforce, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Most of them will not be paid until the shutdown ends — a blow that also threatens the wider local economy.

“Local restaurants will soon feel the strain of the government shutdown too,” warned Joseph Early, spokesperson for the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). “Our hearts go out to the federal workers, contractors, and families impacted by the shutdown.”

Are US restaurants already under pressure? Yes. RAMW said restaurants had already seen a “steep decline in sales and foot traffic” since August. The group launched a campaign yesterday to highlight the impact.

The situation is worsened by the Trump administration’s federal takeover of law enforcement in DC, which RAMW says has further dented local businesses.