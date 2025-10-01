US Government Shutdown: 750,000 federal workers could be furloughed as Trump vows ‘irreversible’ actions

The United States has been plunged into a government shutdown, facing a fresh cycle of uncertainty after US President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement to keep government programmes and services running by Wednesday's deadline.

Around 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, with some potentially facing the sack by the Trump administration. Numerous government offices will be shuttered, perhaps permanently, as Trump vows to "do things that are irreversible, that are bad" by way of retribution.

Trump’s deportation agenda is anticipated to continue at full speed, whilst essential services such as education and environmental programmes are set to falter. The economic repercussions are expected to ripple nationwide. Yet, the President, who held private discussions with congressional leadership earlier this week, appeared unable to broker any deal between Democrats and Republicans to avert this outcome.

“We don't want it to shut down,” Trump said at the White House before the midnight deadline.

This marks the third time Trump has presided over a federal funding lapse, and the first since his return to the White House this year. It's a remarkable record that underscores the deeply polarising divide over budget priorities and a political climate that seems to reward hardline stances over more traditional compromises.

Economic repercussions It was the Democrats who initiated this particular skirmish, which is somewhat unusual for a party that typically favours keeping the government operational. However, their voters are evidently keen to challenge the President's second-term agenda. Democrats are demanding funding for healthcare subsidies which are set to expire for millions under the Affordable Care Act, leading to surging insurance premiums across the country.

For now, Republicans have refused to negotiate and have encouraged Trump to steer clear of any talks. Following the White House meeting, the President posted a rather cartoonish, fabricated video mocking the Democratic leadership, which was widely perceived as both unserious and racially insensitive.

What neither side has managed to devise is an easy 'off-ramp' to prevent what could become a protracted closure. The ramifications are certain to extend well beyond the political arena, upending the lives of countless Americans who rely on the government for benefit payments, work contracts, and various services now thrown into turmoil.