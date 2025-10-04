US Government Shutdown Day 4: Some Republicans concerned as Trump freezes funds for Democratic-led states. Know why

US Government Shutdown Day 4: US President Donald Trump's move to freeze funds for Democratic-led states has raised concerns among some Republicans in Congress, as they worry about how it could potentially prolong the government shutdown, reported the news agency Reuters on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

This comes as the US government shutdown entered its fourth day on Saturday, following its implementation on Wednesday, 1 October 2025.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis stated that the fund freeze is likely to create a ‘bad-faith’ environment, which could lead to a US government shutdown; therefore, the administration needs to assess the situation more carefully.

“You're going to create a bad faith environment here that could put us further out. They need to be very judicious,” said Senator Tillis, according to the agency report.

Trump's warning to Democrats Earlier this week, President Donald Trump warned the Senate Democrats that he could potentially make ‘irreversible’ cuts to the federal government during a shutdown.

According to the agency report, the White House has frozen $28 billion in infrastructure funds that were intended for investment in New York, California, and Illinois, areas with sizable Democratic populations and critical of the Trump administration.

Trump, along with his Republican allies, have also taunted Democrats on the social media platforms despite the requirement for at least seven Senate Democrats to vote in order to pass a funding bill, which will in turn reopen the government from the ongoing shutdown.

However, there were also a small group of Republicans who cautioned that the Trump administration may end up with the blame for the shutdown as the nation heads towards a midterm election next year, which will determine the control of Congress, as per the news report.

Disagree with the concerns? There were others, like House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who reportedly disagreed with Tillis' concerns as he supported President Trump's approach towards the Senate Democrats.

“President Trump is just as anxious as we are to get the government back open, because real Americans are being harmed by the Democrat shenanigans. And is he trying to apply pressure to make that happen? He probably is, yeah. And I applaud that,” he said, reported the news agency.