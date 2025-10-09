US Government shutdown deadlines: What’s ahead and why they matter

The ongoing US government shutdown has entered its second week with no resolution in sight, and a series of looming deadlines could intensify the pressure on Congress to act. According to Axios, key dates over the coming weeks will determine when federal workers, military service members, and public programs start to feel the most painful impacts of the funding lapse.

Federal workers’ paychecks (October 10) Friday marks the last paycheck for many federal employees covering work completed in September. No additional pay will be issued for October work until the shutdown ends. The news outlet notes that agencies such as the Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration could begin cutting staff as funding dries up.

Senate recess (October 13) and House return (October 14) Congressional schedules may be upended. The Senate’s planned recess week beginning October 13 is likely to be scrapped, while the House reconvenes on October 14 after a short break. Speaker Mike Johnson has kept members out of Washington to align with Republican strategy of pressuring Democrats.

Military paychecks (October 15) For the first time since the shutdown began, active-duty military members will miss a paycheck. Johnson has ruled out a standalone measure to ensure military pay, as per the report, raising concerns over troop morale.

Federal courts (October 17) Courts may begin shutting down if appropriations aren’t restored. Under the Anti-Deficiency Act, the judiciary can only operate on fee balances and limited non-appropriated funds.

Anti-Trump protests (October 18) Nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations against President Trump’s handling of the shutdown are scheduled to resume. Republican leaders believe Democrats may be timing negotiations to avoid overlap with the protests.

Record-breaking shutdown (October 20) If no deal is reached by Oct. 20, Trump will surpass Jimmy Carter as the president presiding over the most shutdown days. Senate staff will miss full paychecks, though senators continue to be paid.

Missed federal Paychecks (October 24, October 31) By October 24, many federal employees will miss an entire month’s pay. By October 31, House staff will also go without pay, though House members remain unaffected.

ACA open enrollment (November 1) Affordable Care Act open enrollment begins, coinciding with funding negotiations. Democrats want to include an ACA subsidy extension to help 22 million enrollees, while Republicans remain divided. Trump has signaled openness to a healthcare deal tied to reopening the government.

Longest shutdown in US history (November 4) If the shutdown stretches to November 4, it will become the longest ever, surpassing the 35-day standoff in 2018–2019 under Trump.

Social programs at risk WIC (Women, Infants, and Children program): May run out of funding, though the White House has found temporary resources to keep it operating.

SNAP (food assistance): October benefits are covered, but November’s funding remains uncertain. During the 2019 shutdown, families faced a 40-day gap between benefits.

Social Security/SSI: Payments will continue uninterrupted, as 45,000 SSA employees remain on duty.