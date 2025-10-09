US Government shutdown enters 9th day: Senate again fails to pass short-term funding bills amid health care standoff

The US government remains in shutdown with no resolution in sight after the Senate failed on Wednesday (October 8) to pass either a Republican- or Democratic-backed short-term funding bill. The vote marked the sixth unsuccessful attempt to extend federal funding as the shutdown enters its eighth day.

Lawmakers in the Senate rejected a House-passed continuing resolution that would have funded the government through November 21. The vote was 54-45, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance the legislation.

Three Democratic senators broke ranks to vote “yes” on the Republican-written measure, while only one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, opposed it.

The Senate also rejected the Democrats’ version of the funding bill, which included health care provisions. With both proposals failing, Congress remains deadlocked, leaving federal programs and workers in limbo.

Trump signals changes to Federal worker back pay President Donald Trump warned this week that furloughed federal workers may not receive back pay once the shutdown ends, diverging sharply from precedent. He also threatened layoffs and cuts to government programs if the stalemate continues.

“It depends on who we’re talking about,” Trump said on Tuesday in the Oval Office when asked if furloughed employees are guaranteed back pay. “For the most part, we're going to take care of our people. There are some people that really don't deserve to be taken care of, and we'll take care of them in a different way.”

House Republicans call for action House Republicans voiced frustration over the continued impasse, urging the Senate and Democrats to act.

“This madness can end. This madness needs to end with sanity finally emerging,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “Chuck Schumer, if you can’t do the right thing because you’re so afraid of your political job, think about the jobs of millions of families out there who don’t want to have that suffering inflicted on them.”

During the press conference, some lawmakers repeated claims that Democrats were attempting to provide health care to undocumented immigrants. Federal law restricts such care, allowing only emergency Medicaid coverage for undocumented individuals.