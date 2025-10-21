US Government shutdown enters fourth week: Democrats demand ACA subsidy fix, Republicans push for reopening first

As the US government shutdown stretches into its fourth week, tensions between Democrats and Republicans are hardening — with both sides blaming each other for the growing crisis affecting federal workers and public programs.

Republicans: “Stand Strong” and reopen the Government first Senate Republicans are showing a united front behind President Donald Trump. They will meet him at the White House on Tuesday (October 21) to reinforce their position that Democrats must agree to reopen the government before any new negotiations take place.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune said Trump may eventually consider extending federal health care subsidies — but only after Democrats end the shutdown. “I don’t think they are prepared to do that until (Democrats) open up the government,” Thune said.

Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming told Fox News that the message at the lunch will be clear: “Republicans are united, and I expect the president to say, ‘Stand strong.’”

Democrats: “Fix the ACA crisis and end the shutdown” Democrats, however, say Republicans are refusing to address the real issue — the pending expiration of expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that millions of Americans depend on.

“Our position remains the same: We want to end the shutdown as soon as we can and fix the ACA premium crisis that looms over 20 million hardworking Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer criticized the White House meeting as “little more than a pep rally,” calling it “shameful” that House Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House out of Washington while the government remains closed.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries also took aim at Trump, urging him to get personally involved. “He needs to get off the sidelines, get off the golf course,” Jeffries said. “We know that House and Senate Republicans don’t do anything without getting permission from their boss, Donald J. Trump.”

Mounting fallout With both parties standing firm, the shutdown’s impact is spreading. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have missed paychecks, while programs like WIC and Head Start face possible funding cuts. The FAA has reported air traffic controller shortages, and 1,400 federal employees have been furloughed at the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Republicans are pushing a short-term funding bill that would keep the government open through November 21, but Democrats have blocked it 11 times, demanding a deal on ACA subsidies first.

Democrats are eyeing November 1, the start of ACA open enrollment, as a critical deadline. “Very soon Americans are going to have to make some really difficult choices about which health care plan they choose for next year,” Schumer warned.

