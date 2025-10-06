US Government shutdown enters sixth day: Senate set for crucial vote on stopgap funding on Monday

The US federal government remains shutdown for a sixth consecutive day, with no immediate resolution in sight. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, with a crucial vote on a stopgap funding measure expected around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

The Democratic-backed bill, which includes extensions for Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and Medicaid provisions, faces strong opposition from Republicans. If the bill fails, the Senate is expected to vote on a Republican-supported seven-week stopgap funding measure that has already cleared the House.

Both parties have continued to blame each other for the deadlock. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of deliberately prolonging the shutdown, saying, “It. Is. Simple. Republicans can reopen the government and make people’s health care more affordable at the same time. They’re choosing not to. This is their shutdown.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune countered, accusing Democrats of obstructing a nonpartisan short-term funding measure, claiming that the opposition is acting at the behest of “far-left, liberal interest groups.”

Advertisement

Impact on federal services The shutdown, which began on October 1, has halted non-essential government services. Hundreds of thousands of public sector employees will begin missing paychecks from October 10, and military personnel could go without their first check on October 15. Agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, Education, Housing, Commerce, and Labor Departments have been among the hardest hit, while Justice, Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Treasury, and the Office of Personnel Management have seen minimal immediate disruption.

Advertisement

Democrats demand health care concessions Democrats have refused to support the temporary funding unless it includes protections for ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of 2025 and addresses Medicaid cuts implemented in Trump’s second-term spending law. They have also called for written assurances that the administration will not cancel Congress-approved projects or cut agency funding.