US government shutdown extends into 6th week as Trump pushes Republicans to change Senate rules

The US government shutdown entered its sixth week over the weekend, threatening to become the longest in American history. It could surpass the 35-day record set in 2018-2019, when President Donald Trump demanded that Congress give him funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

The current standoff between Republicans and Democrats shows no sign of easing. Both sides refuse to compromise on their core demands, PTI reported.

The shutdown has disrupted food aid and federal services for millions of Americans. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been pushing GOP leaders to change Senate rules and end the filibuster, which he believes would allow Republicans to reopen the government without Democratic support.

One of the major consequences of the shutdown has been the missed paychecks for federal workers like air traffic controllers and growing uncertainty over the continuation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP).

What is Donald Trump demanding? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Sunday that Donald Trump is publicly and repeatedly pressuring Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson, about the filibuster.

Republicans have strongly rejected Trump's calls since his first term, arguing that the rule requiring 60 votes to overcome any objections in the Senate is important to the institution and has allowed them to stop Democratic policies when they are in the minority.

Speaking on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, Leavitt said, “That's why President Trump has said Republicans need to get tough, they need to get smart, and they need to use this option to get rid of the filibuster, to reopen the government and do right by the American public.” She added that the Democrats are “crazed people” who haven't shown any signs of budging.

Democrats have voted 13 times against reopening the government, denying Republicans the votes in the 53-47 Senate. They insist on negotiating to extend government health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year. However, Republicans say they won't negotiate until the government is reopened.

Impact on American public The US government shutdown has already affected millions of Americans. Air traffic controllers and other government employees have missed paychecks, forcing many to take up second jobs.

These employees are also confronted with tough decisions, such as “Do I put food on my kids' table, do I put gas in the car, do I pay my rent, or do I go to work and not get paid?" said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Sean Duffy spoke on This Week, where he claimed that there have already been delays at several airports as air traffic controllers aren't getting paid “and it's only going to get worse”.

Also in the crossfire are the 42 million Americans who rely on SNAP benefits. The Department of Agriculture planned to withhold $8 billion in payments needed for the food programme, starting on Saturday, until two federal judges ordered the administration to fund it.

House Democratic Leader Jeffries accused Trump and Republicans of attempting to “weaponise hunger”.

What's ahead for the US? The coming week is crucial for Democrats as they closely watch the results of gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday for potential political shifts.

Another important event for Democrats is the open enrollment period for health care marketplaces governed by the Affordable Care Act, which opened on 1 November. People are already seeing spikes in premium costs for the next year, meaning it may be too late to make immediate changes to health care costs.

Democrats, including Virginia Senator Mark Warner, maintained that Republicans “can't move on anything without a Trump sign off,” hoping the president's return to Washington could facilitate an end to the shutdown, PTI reported.