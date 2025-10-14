US government shutdown halts citizenship ceremonies, leaving immigrants in limbo

Thousands of immigrants hoping to become US citizens have seen their naturalisation ceremonies abruptly cancelled amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. This has left many in confusion and distress as they await a new date to take the Oath of Allegiance.

What Happened at the US Citizenship Offices? People were gathered at a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Virginia on Saturday morning, clutching their naturalisation notices and small American flags — ready to take their final step toward citizenship.

But moments before the US Citizenship ceremony was due to begin, a staff member delivered unexpected news: the event had been cancelled because of the government shutdown, BBC reported.

“You should have been notified,” the staff member at the desk said.

No one in the group had received any prior email, phone call, or notice. The staff at the entrance had even allowed attendees through security without warning, suggesting that they too had not been informed of the cancellation.

Later, when one applicant checked the USCIS website, it was temporarily offline. Once back up, it showed that the appointment had been cancelled days earlier “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause,” the online notice read.

How Did Applicants React? Inside the Virginia office, disappointment quickly turned to confusion and anxiety, according to a BBC report. Some feared their cases might be affected by bias; others worried about the consequences of delays on their lives and livelihoods.

“One woman in a hijab quietly asked if I had been turned away too, worried it might have been because of her clothing,” one attendee said.

Another man, who had gathered his family to celebrate his citizenship, left anxious and uncertain about what would happen next.

“A few people seemed genuinely frightened, wondering how the delay might affect their work, lives and plans,” another participant recalled.

For many, the moment symbolised years of perseverance — navigating bureaucracy, passing interviews, and preparing for the citizenship test — all culminating in a day that should have marked the beginning of their lives as Americans.

“Some of us had spent years plodding through paperwork and interviews,” one applicant said. “After more than a decade of having a green card, I had decided to become a citizen and vote. All of us now were stuck in limbo.”

Why Are Naturalisation Ceremonies Being Cancelled? Although the USCIS is primarily funded through application fees, its operations still depend on coordination with other federal departments, many of which have been affected by the shutdown.

The agency’s director, Joseph Edlow, confirmed in a post on X that while USCIS offices remain open, public-facing services such as interviews and oath ceremonies may face disruptions.

He wrote that the agency “regrets any negative impacts but must ensure it complies with the law.”

Applicants in Virginia were told to return on 1 November, though with no certainty about when the government will reopen, even that date remains at risk of slipping.

How Widespread Are the Cancellations? The full scope of the cancellations is unclear. USCIS lists field office closures on its website, but does not publish total figures for delayed or cancelled ceremonies. However, anecdotal reports have surfaced nationwide of naturalisation events being postponed with little or no warning.

Online immigration forums and social media platforms are now filled with messages from affected applicants — some of whom had already made travel plans, taken leave from work, or invited family to witness the moment they became citizens.

Why Has the US Government Shut Down? The US government shutdown began on 1 October, after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on government funding, leading to the furlough of more than 7,00,000 federal workers. Essential services such as air traffic control and border operations continue, but numerous public services have been delayed or suspended.

The impasse has created a ripple effect across federal institutions, including USCIS, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security, complicating visa processing, asylum hearings, and now citizenship ceremonies.

What Does This Mean for Would-Be US Citizens? For immigrants who have waited years — often decades — to reach this milestone, the cancellations are more than a bureaucratic inconvenience. They represent yet another barrier in an already long and uncertain process.

“This was more than an inconvenience,” one attendee said. “All of us now were stuck in limbo.”

The shutdown has not only delayed their path to citizenship but also added uncertainty to their legal and professional lives. For some, citizenship is essential to voting, travelling freely, or applying for certain jobs and benefits.

When Could US Citizenship Ceremonies Resume? As of mid-October, there is no clear timeline for when the shutdown will end or when postponed ceremonies will resume. USCIS has not provided an official schedule for rescheduled naturalisations.

Applicants are advised to monitor their USCIS accounts regularly for updates, though the agency’s website itself has faced intermittent outages.