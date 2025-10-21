US govt shutdown latest: 11th Senate vote fails after ‘No Kings’ protests across America

The United States entered the 20th day of its government shutdown on Monday after the Senate once again failed to advance a funding resolution. This marked the 11th unsuccessful vote amid escalating political tensions and nationwide protests. The 50-43 vote fell short of the threshold required to end the impasse, prolonging one of the longest government shutdowns in US history.

What triggered the latest Senate failure? The stalemate continues to hinge on a dispute over healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire at year’s end. Senate Democrats refused to back the House’s continuing resolution, demanding that it include provisions extending those subsidies.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson kept the chamber closed in an extended recess, arguing that this strategy will pressure Senate Democrats into passing the House bill “without policy additions.”

Johnson, appearing at a press conference alongside Republican leaders including House Freedom Caucus chair Andy Harris, dismissed Democratic opposition as politically motivated.

“It is exactly why Chuck Schumer is pandering, in this whole charade. We’ve explained from the very beginning, the shutdown is about one thing and one thing alone: Chuck Schumer’s political survival,” Johnson said.

The comments came after a weekend of “No Kings” protests, where millions of demonstrators across the country denounced authoritarianism and political corruption.

How are Republicans responding to internal criticism? Despite Johnson’s insistence that the strategy will succeed, cracks are emerging within the Republican ranks.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene openly criticised the speaker’s approach, calling on the House to resume work immediately.

“The House should be in session working,” Greene wrote on X. “We should be finishing appropriations. Our committees should be working. We should be passing bills that make President Trump’s executive orders permanent. I have no respect for the decision to refuse to work.”

Her remarks, echoing frustration within the party’s right flank, highlight growing unease over an extended congressional recess that has left the House idle since 19 September.

How long could the US Govt shutdown last? The shutdown, which began on 1 October, is now the longest full government shutdown in US history and will soon become the second-longest overall if it continues beyond Tuesday. Only the 35-day partial shutdown during Donald Trump’s presidency (2018–19) lasted longer.

The economic and administrative consequences are deepening. On Monday, the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) began furloughing around 1,400 federal employees, many of whom are responsible for maintaining and modernising the US nuclear weapons arsenal.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that Energy Secretary Chris Wright would address the furloughs in a press conference in Las Vegas later in the day.

What are the broader impacts of the US govt shutdown? The federal workforce is bearing the brunt of the crisis. Senate staffers have been informed that they will no longer receive pay for the duration of the shutdown.

At the same time, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has defended its decision to pause over $11 billion in projects under the Army Corps of Engineers, citing a need to “reorient federal funding.”

Transportation woes are also growing. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported longer-than-usual wait times at major airports, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, as staff shortages increased due to workers calling in sick or seeking temporary employment.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger Wicker criticised the furloughs at the NNSA, arguing that “the decision undermines national security.”

What are the political reactions in Washington? Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, expressed cautious optimism on CNBC, suggesting the gridlock might soon end.

“I think the [Senate minority leader Chuck] Schumer shutdown is likely to end some time this week,” Hassett said.

He speculated that some Democrats had delayed negotiations until after the “No Kings” protests, which drew millions of demonstrators nationwide.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Whip John Thune proposed a bill to pay federal workers affected by the shutdown. However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries rejected the measure, calling it “a political ploy to pick and choose” which employees receive pay.

“It appears to be more like a political ploy to pick and choose which employees get paid,” Jeffries said.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville opposed the idea as well, arguing that paying workers now would “take the pressure off lawmakers to negotiate a way out of the shutdown.”

What else happened in Washington today?

Despite the ongoing deadlock, US President Donald Trump hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House, where the two leaders signed a rare minerals agreement aimed at strengthening US-Australia cooperation on critical supply chains — a move that could heighten tensions with China.

Separately, an appeals court granted the administration permission to deploy National Guard troops in Portland, a ruling hailed by Trump officials as a “significant victory” in their ongoing legal battles over executive authority.

Where does the US govt shutdown go from here? With each failed vote, the path to reopening the government becomes more uncertain. Lawmakers face mounting pressure from federal workers, contractors, and the public, as the consequences of prolonged inaction ripple across the economy.

The 50-43 tally — with no new defectors from the Democratic side — underscores how deeply entrenched the political divide has become. As the shutdown threatens to eclipse historical records, Washington remains at an impasse.