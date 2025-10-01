US Government Shutdown LIVE: Shutdown underway after Senate fails to pass last-ditch funding; what's closed, who's hit?

Government Shutdown LIVE Updates: The US government is now staring at a shut-down that began from 12:01 am today, as the Democrats and Republicans in Congress remained at an impasse, risking the furlough or possible permanent layoff of thousands of federal employees.

When was the last government shut down in the USA?

The current US government shutdown marks the first in nearly seven years. The last time US government experienced a 'partial' shutdown, was during Donald Trump's first term in 2018.

What is a government shutdown in the US?

All non-essential services are halted in a government shutdown. Excepted employees, i.e. those who perform work to protect life and property – stay on the job and continue to work, but do not get their pay until after the shutdown has ended.

Trump showed little willingness to consider Democrats' demands on health care, despite agreeing to attend a meeting on Monday with Schumer, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

