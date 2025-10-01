US Government Shutdown LIVE: Shutdown underway after Senate fails to pass last-ditch funding; what's closed, who's hit?

Government Shutdown LIVE Updates: The US government is now staring at a shut-down that began from 12:01 am today, as the Democrats and Republicans in Congress remained at an impasse, risking the furlough or possible permanent layoff of thousands of federal employees.
When was the last government shut down in the USA?
The current US government shutdown marks the first in nearly seven years. The last time US government experienced a 'partial' shutdown, was during Donald Trump's first term in 2018.
What is a government shutdown in the US?
All non-essential services are halted in a government shutdown. Excepted employees, i.e. those who perform work to protect life and property – stay on the job and continue to work, but do not get their pay until after the shutdown has ended.
Trump showed little willingness to consider Democrats' demands on health care, despite agreeing to attend a meeting on Monday with Schumer, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the LIVE Updates on US Government Shutdown
US Government Shutdown LIVE: The shutdown commenced hours after the Senate rejected a short-term spending measure that would have kept government operations afloat through November 21.
US Government Shutdown LIVE: Law enforcement officers will continue to work through the government shutdown, as they fall under the category of 'essential' services. However, around 2 lakh employees will not be paid till the shutdown ends.
US Government Shutdown LIVE: While some fluctuations are expected, analysts believe the long-term effects will be minimal, with potential benefits for emerging markets like India amidst a weaker US dollar. Read here
US Government Shutdown LIVE: Democrats are demanding the renewal of expiring subsidies for Obamacare health insurance premiums, and also want to reverse Medicaid cuts included in Trump’s signature tax legislation passed earlier this year.