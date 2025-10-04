US Government Shutdown LIVE: Senate Democrats reject Republican bill on Day 3; shutdown may extend into next week

US Government Shutdown LIVE: The US Senate Democrats on Friday rejected a Republican spending bill after conducting a vote, which now is likely to push the government shutdown into the upcoming week, reported the news agency Reuters.

Both the Democratic and Republican sides are standing firm in the face of the US government shutdown and Donald Trump’s threats to fire thousands of federal workers to exercise political revenge. The government shutdown entered its fourth day on Sunday, 4 October 2025.

If the US government shutdown enters into the upcoming week, then it is also expected to lengthen the furloughs and cause a prolonged disruption in government services.

Friday's vote was the fourth time that Democrats have rejected a no-strings temporary measure to open the government through 21 November 2025, according to the agency report.

When was the last government shutdown in the US?

The US government shutdown announced by the Donald Trump administration comes for the first time in nearly seven years. The last time the US government experienced a ‘partial’ shutdown was during Donald Trump's first term at the White House in 2018.

What is a government shutdown?

In the event of a government shutdown, the United States federal government halts all non-essential services. For employees who work to protect life and property, stay on their job while continuing to work. However, these people will not get their payment until after the shutdown has ended.

In the event of a shutdown, essential services such as flight operations, postal mail, and other similar services are likely to continue operating as usual. Mint reported earlier that US President Donald Trump cancelled 321 key energy projects in the economy.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for all the LIVE Updates on the US Government Shutdown