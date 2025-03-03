With less than two weeks remaining before the March 14 deadline, Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress have yet to reach a deal to prevent a government shutdown. The impasse threatens to throw Washington into deeper turmoil as lawmakers struggle to find common ground on spending measures.

Dispute over Trump's actions Both parties cite President Donald Trump’s budget policies as a major sticking point in negotiations. His administration has ignored past spending laws, suspended foreign aid, and laid off tens of thousands of federal workers.

Democrats argue they need guarantees to prevent further layoffs or program cuts. “We will continue to make clear that the law has to be followed,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Republicans, however, claim Democrats are trying to limit Trump’s authority. “The bigger issue is the Democrats' insistence on putting poison pills into the bill that would restrict the president’s abilities,” said Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine.

Possible stopgap measure Collins indicated that she is close to an agreement with Democrats to maintain current funding levels through September 30, the end of the fiscal year. Trump has expressed support for this approach, but Democratic Senator Patty Murray warned it could allow Trump to reallocate funds as he chooses, potentially creating shortfalls in key programs.

Both Murray and Collins also noted that a flat-line extension could negatively impact military funding at a time when the US faces global challenges from Russia and China.

Broader fiscal challenges The proposed spending package would only fund select government agencies, such as the Department of Defense and the Environmental Protection Agency, leaving major programs like Social Security and Medicare unaddressed.

Republicans are separately pushing to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, with a House-passed bill proposing $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending reductions over the next decade.

Speaker Johnson seeks bipartisan support House Speaker Mike Johnson has called for bipartisan cooperation, emphasising the need for Democrats to engage in negotiations. “We are working hard to do our responsibility to keep the government open,” Johnson said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. “We need our Democrat colleagues to come to the table and be reasonable about that.”

Johnson’s slim 218-215 House majority has required him to seek Democratic support on several past bills. In the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, most legislation still requires a 60-vote threshold, making bipartisan agreement essential.

Potential consequences of a shutdown The Trump administration has signaled its intent to continue budget cuts, with federal agencies ordered to prepare for additional layoffs beyond the 100,000 workers already affected. If no agreement is reached, hundreds of thousands of federal employees would face furloughs, and nonessential services, such as financial regulation and national park maintenance, would shut down.

The last government shutdown, which lasted 35 days and ended in January 2019, remains the longest in US history. It stemmed from a standoff between Trump and Congress over border wall funding.

Blame game begins With a resolution still uncertain, lawmakers have begun shifting blame.

Jeffries pointed the finger at Republicans, stating, “Republicans have a responsibility to fund the government,” noting their control of Congress and the White House.

Representative John Rutherford, a Florida Republican, pushed back, saying that if Democrats reject the proposed spending extension, “they’re the ones voting for the shutdown, not us.”

As the deadline approaches, pressure is mounting for both sides to reach an agreement and prevent another prolonged government shutdown.

