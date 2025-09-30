US Government shutdown looms: What it means, who it will affect, and how long it could last? All your queries answered

The United States faces a potential federal government shutdown starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday (October 1), if Congress fails to pass funding bills or a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to keep government operations running. A shutdown occurs when federal agencies are left without approved funding, forcing them to halt or reduce operations. While essential services continue, many programs and employees could be impacted.

Who will be affected? Federal employees: Many non-essential federal workers may be furloughed, while essential employees continue working without pay. Furloughed employees are guaranteed back pay once the government reopens under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act.

Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid: Benefit payments will continue, though processing of new applications or verification may be delayed.

Food assistance programs: Programs like WIC and SNAP may see disruptions if funding runs out during a prolonged shutdown.

Military and veterans services: Active military personnel continue duties, but paychecks may be delayed. Veterans Health Administration services largely continue, though certain research and administrative functions may pause.

Federal housing loans and small business support: The FHA will halt housing loan approvals, and the SBA will suspend new loan processing.

Travel and immigration services: Passport applications and visa services are mostly unaffected, and TSA officers and air traffic controllers continue working, though without pay. Tours of federal buildings like the Capitol or White House will be canceled.

Other impacts: National parks and monuments: Visitor centers, restrooms, trash services, and emergency support may be limited or unavailable, though some open-air areas may remain accessible.

Disaster relief: FEMA staff respond to emergencies, but long-term projects could be delayed due to lack of funding.