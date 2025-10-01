Subscribe

US Government shutdown persists as Senate fails to pass funding bills yet again

The US government shutdown continues after senators blocked a funding plan yet again. Roughly 750,000 federal workers face furloughs, with essential staff potentially unpaid. Democrats demand extended health care subsidies.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published1 Oct 2025, 11:13 PM IST
Advertisement
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., left and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso R-Wyo., center, listen during a news conference to address the shutdown, at the Capitol Hill Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., left and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso R-Wyo., center, listen during a news conference to address the shutdown, at the Capitol Hill Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)

fforts to quickly end the US government shutdown stalled on Wednesday (October 1) after senators rejected a plan aimed at resolving the ongoing impasse between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

Advertisement

With no agreement reached, many federal departments and agencies have been closed since midnight. Around 750,000 federal workers are expected to be placed on furlough, with pay withheld until they return to work. Essential workers, including military personnel and border agents, may be forced to work without pay, and some could miss paychecks next week.

Trump pushes hard his agenda

The shutdown occurs amid Trump’s drive to slash government departments. The White House has warned that some furloughs could turn into mass firings. “A lot of good can come down from shutdowns,” Trump told reporters. “We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn't want. They'd be Democrat things.”

Democrats hold out for health care subsidies

Senate Democrats, demanding extended health care subsidies for low-income families, refused to support the House-passed stop-gap funding bill.

Advertisement

No compromise in sight

House Republicans passed a temporary funding fix to keep federal functions running through late November. However, the 100-member Senate requires 60 votes to send it to Trump’s desk. Democrats have insisted they will not cooperate without concessions on spending cuts, particularly in health care.

Bitter talks and political tensions

The negotiations have been unusually acrimonious, with Trump mocking Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on social media. Senate Republican leaders had hoped to secure support from Democrats to pass the bill but fell short.

Congress returns after holiday

Congress is out on Thursday for the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday. The Senate is expected to resume work on Friday and may remain in session through the weekend, while the House is not due back until next week.

Advertisement

Also Read | US shutdown to carry $400M price tag? A look at longest and costliest shutdowns
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Government shutdown persists as Senate fails to pass funding bills yet again
Read Next Story