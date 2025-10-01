US Government shutdown persists as Senate fails to pass funding bills yet again

fforts to quickly end the US government shutdown stalled on Wednesday (October 1) after senators rejected a plan aimed at resolving the ongoing impasse between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

With no agreement reached, many federal departments and agencies have been closed since midnight. Around 750,000 federal workers are expected to be placed on furlough, with pay withheld until they return to work. Essential workers, including military personnel and border agents, may be forced to work without pay, and some could miss paychecks next week.

Trump pushes hard his agenda The shutdown occurs amid Trump’s drive to slash government departments. The White House has warned that some furloughs could turn into mass firings. “A lot of good can come down from shutdowns,” Trump told reporters. “We can get rid of a lot of things that we didn't want. They'd be Democrat things.”

Democrats hold out for health care subsidies Senate Democrats, demanding extended health care subsidies for low-income families, refused to support the House-passed stop-gap funding bill.

No compromise in sight House Republicans passed a temporary funding fix to keep federal functions running through late November. However, the 100-member Senate requires 60 votes to send it to Trump’s desk. Democrats have insisted they will not cooperate without concessions on spending cuts, particularly in health care.

Bitter talks and political tensions The negotiations have been unusually acrimonious, with Trump mocking Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on social media. Senate Republican leaders had hoped to secure support from Democrats to pass the bill but fell short.

Congress returns after holiday Congress is out on Thursday for the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday. The Senate is expected to resume work on Friday and may remain in session through the weekend, while the House is not due back until next week.