US Government Shutdown: These services won't get impacted as America faces new period of uncertainty—check full list

The US government began a shutdown on Wednesday after President Donald Trump and lawmakers were unable to resolve a budget stalemate, with heated negotiations breaking down over Democratic demands for increased health care funding.

Both Republicans and Democrats quickly pointed fingers, blaming one another for the gridlock that will affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees and disrupt services relied on by millions of Americans. With the lapse in government funding, agencies are now required by law to furlough all “non-excepted” employees. Those classified as excepted, typically workers involved in protecting life and property, must continue working but will not receive pay until the shutdown is over, according to AP.

US government shutdown: Following are the services that remain unaffected Social Security, VA, and other government benefits will still be distributed, although some services like application processing may face delays. 2. Most FEMA employees are classified as exempt and will remain available to respond to emergencies or disasters. However, FEMA's main funding source, the Disaster Relief Fund, is critically low and requires additional funding approval from Congress, reports said.

3. The National Weather Service will continue issuing routine forecasts and urgent weather alerts.

4. According to a shutdown contingency plan released by the US Department of Agriculture, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the country’s largest food assistance programme, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Programme for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will continue operating during a government shutdown, as long as available funding permits.

5. The US Postal Service stated that it would remain unaffected during a government shutdown, as it operates independently of congressional funding. Post offices will stay open and continue normal operations, according to Reuters.

FAQs on US government shutdown

6. According to shutdown plans released by the agency on Monday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will remain fully staffed for the first five days of a government shutdown. The plan does not specify how the IRS would operate if the shutdown extends beyond five business days. The agency, which lost roughly 25% of its workforce this year and now has about 75,000 employees, has not outlined contingency measures for a longer disruption.

7. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), over 13,000 air traffic controllers will continue working during the shutdown, but without pay until it concludes. Similarly, most TSA employees are expected to remain on duty, as confirmed by the agency.

8. The Department of Defense stated that the 2 million active-duty U.S. military personnel will stay at their posts without pay until the shutdown ends. National Guard troops deployed to US cities under orders from Trump are also required to continue their duties, the report noted. Contracts awarded before the shutdown will proceed as planned, and the Defense Department will still be able to place new orders for supplies or services deemed essential for national security.

9. FBI agents, along with personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Coast Guard, and other federal law enforcement agencies, will continue working during the shutdown.

10. Most staff within the Justice Department who manage the immigration court system will also remain on duty, as illegal immigration has been declared a national emergency by Trump, according to a department statement.