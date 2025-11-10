US government shutdown to end after 40 days? Possible vote today as John Thune says deal to re-open is ‘nearly ready’

Senate Republican leader John Thune said a deal is “coming together” as he planned a test vote Sunday on a narrow spending package that would end the 40-day government shutdown.

However, there was no guarantee it would end an impasse now stretching to 40 days.

"We'll see kind of where the votes are," Thune said, adding, "This kind of stuff can drag on indefinitely if you allow it to."

He told reporters earlier that the chamber plans to vote on Sunday the House-passed funding measure that's part of a plan to reopen the government, along with passing a handful of year-long funding measures.

Here's what we know so far: 1. Senate Democrats are set to gather for a caucus meeting at 5 pm on Sunday, two sources familiar told CBS News.

This comes as Thune said he plans for a vote Sunday on advancing a House-passed continuing resolution, with a plan to amend the measure to include a package of full-year appropriations bills as part of a deal to reopen the government.

The procedural vote would require support from a number of Democrats. The measure has fallen short of the 60-vote threshold 14 times.

2. As Senate Democrats met ahead of a possible vote to end the shutdown, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement Sunday night that House Democrats would not support legislation that doesn't extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits that have been at the heart of the shutdown fight.

3. Senate appropriators released the third and final bill as part of a package of full-year funding bills, which would fund the legislative branch, according to CBS news.

Earlier in the day, appropriators released bills to fund military construction and the Department of Veterans Affairs, along with the FDA and the Department of Agriculture.

The package of bills, known as a "minibus," is part of a GOP plan to end the shutdown.

4. What happens if the vote succeeds? Even if the vote on Sunday succeeds, that doesn’t necessarily mean the shutdown will end quickly, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

It stated that House Democrats would also have to get on board with the plan, and their backing was not assured. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the necessary Democratic support wasn't yet certain as it appeared unlikely the package would extend health care subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

Many Democrats in both chambers have continued to demand a one-year extension of the ‘Obamacare’ subsidies for low-income Americans in exchange for agreeing to reopen the government.

5. Democrats have now voted 14 times not to reopen the government as they demand the extension of tax credits that make coverage more affordable for health plans offered under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans have refused to negotiate on the health care subsidies. At the same time, the government is closed, but they have so far been supportive of the emerging proposal from moderate Democrats to end the shutdown in exchange for a later vote.

What does it take to end US government shutdown? According to AP, Republicans only need five votes from Democrats to reopen the government, so a handful of moderate senators could end the shutdown with only the promise of a later vote on health care.

Around 10 to 12 Democrats have been involved in the talks.

Many of their Democratic colleagues are saying the emerging deal is not enough.