US government shutdown: Trump to meet OMB chief Russell Vought, to determine which ‘Democrat’ agencies need to be cut

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought to discuss cutting Democratic agencies, which he views as political scams.

In a post on his official Truth Social handle, Trump said, “I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent. I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In another post on Truth Social, Trump also claimed that the Democrats want to give the healthcare money to 'illegal aliens' and open borders to the criminals of the world. “A deadly combination because everybody will come!” said Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump's administration halted $26 billion in funds for Democratic-leaning states, carrying on a threat to leverage the government shutdown to target on Democratic priorities, Reuters reported.

The government shutdown, the 15th since 1981, paused scientific research, financial oversight, environmental efforts, and various other activities.

Meanwhile, hours into the shutdown that started Wednesday, Trump’s budget chief, Russell Vought, unexpectedly announced via the social media platform X that the administration would suspend $18 billion in infrastructure funding. This includes payments due under existing contracts for the Second Avenue subway extension and a new Hudson River rail tunnel connecting New Jersey and Manhattan.

In another post on X, Vought wrote, “Roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles.”