US Government shutdown: What could happen to your Social Security payments amid uncertainty?

The US federal government shut down at midnight after President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats failed to reach a funding deal. The lapse marks the nation’s 15th shutdown since 1981. While hundreds of thousands of federal workers face furloughs, the fate of Social Security and other benefits has become a key question for millions of Americans.
Social Security payments do not stop during a shutdown. Because the program is funded through mandatory spending and permanent appropriations authorized by Congress, retirement, disability, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits continue regardless of annual budget battles.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) is projected to pay out $1.6 trillion to 72 million beneficiaries this year, making it a vital lifeline that is shielded from shutdown disruptions. Medicare and Medicaid benefits are also unaffected since they, too, are classified as mandatory spending.
Continuing services:
Monthly Social Security checks
Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements
Veterans’ healthcare and VA benefits
Applications, appeals, death reports, direct deposit updates
Paused or limited services:
Benefit verifications
Third-party queries
Routine earnings record corrections
Replacement cards
Marketing and outreach campaigns
According to the SSA’s shutdown contingency plan, about 12% of its staff would be furloughed, but critical payment systems remain active.
One risk is a possible delay in the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is needed to calculate Social Security’s annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA). Without it, the SSA may be unable to make its yearly announcement on benefit increases, leaving retirees uncertain as they plan their budgets.