US Government shutdown: What could happen to your Social Security payments amid uncertainty?

The US federal government shut down at midnight after President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats failed to reach a funding deal. The lapse marks the nation’s 15th shutdown since 1981. While hundreds of thousands of federal workers face furloughs, the fate of Social Security and other benefits has become a key question for millions of Americans.

Social Security checks keep coming Social Security payments do not stop during a shutdown. Because the program is funded through mandatory spending and permanent appropriations authorized by Congress, retirement, disability, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits continue regardless of annual budget battles.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is projected to pay out $1.6 trillion to 72 million beneficiaries this year, making it a vital lifeline that is shielded from shutdown disruptions. Medicare and Medicaid benefits are also unaffected since they, too, are classified as mandatory spending.

What continues, what pauses Continuing services:

Monthly Social Security checks

Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements

Veterans’ healthcare and VA benefits

Applications, appeals, death reports, direct deposit updates

Paused or limited services:

Benefit verifications

Third-party queries

Routine earnings record corrections

Replacement cards

Marketing and outreach campaigns

According to the SSA’s shutdown contingency plan, about 12% of its staff would be furloughed, but critical payment systems remain active.