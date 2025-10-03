US Government shutdown: White House signals ‘thousands’ of workers could lose jobs

President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing the dismissal of “thousands” of federal employees as the government shutdown enters its second day on Thursday. The White House indicated that these layoffs could target agencies it views as misaligned with the administration’s priorities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday: “It’s likely going to be in the thousands. [T]hat’s something that the Office of Management and Budget and the entire team at the White House here, again, is unfortunately having to work on today.”

Leavitt added that these discussions would not be necessary if Democrats had voted to keep the government open: “Those conversations would not be happening if the Democrats had voted to keep the government open.”

She emphasized that the White House is not seeking negotiations with Democrats: “We haven’t wanted to negotiate. We just want to keep the government open. That’s been the Republican and the Trump White House position since the very beginning.”

Trump to meet Budget Director to decide cuts Trump said he would meet with Budget Director Russell Vought to review which agencies should face cuts: “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.”

Leavitt suggested the administration may focus on agencies that it views as “a waste of the taxpayer dollar” or not aligned with its values. Trump’s approach aligns with Project 2025, a plan by the conservative Heritage Foundation advocating a major downsizing of federal government operations.

Scope of potential layoffs The administration has already frozen funding for federal transit and green-energy programs in Democratic-leaning states. Trump has threatened additional firings and is reportedly on track to push out 300,000 federal workers by year-end.

Congressional standoff and shutdown impact Neither the House nor Senate voted on Thursday due to the Yom Kippur holiday. Senate Republican leader John Thune said it is “unlikely” the chamber will hold votes over the weekend, while the House will return on Tuesday.

The government shutdown, the 15th since 1981, has suspended a broad range of operations including scientific research, financial oversight, and economic data reporting. Major benefits like Social Security continue, but approximately 2 million federal workers are affected, with 750,000 furloughed and others required to work without pay.