US Government shutdown: Will the national parks, museums, passports and visa services remain open?

A US government shutdown started at midnight on Wednesday, 1 October, a move that could disrupt everyday services all over the country. The shutdown will halt some government services temporarily and put the salaries of thousands of federal government employees on hold.

US government shutdown: What it means for national parks and museums When the government shuts down, many federal services that are not essential stop functioning. This mostly affects programs that need yearly funding from Congress. In past shutdowns, national parks have mostly stayed open but with fewer services. Roads and outdoor memorials are still open, but visitor centers, toilets, and ranger programs are closed. According to the Washington Post, federally run museums like the Smithsonian are expected to close completely, and most federal museum buildings will likely stay locked until new funding is approved.

Passports, visas, and immigration services Passport and visa operations are fee-funded and are treated as essential. During a shutdown, passport applications and renewals will still be available. Consulates and US embassies can usually still give visas and other help. But if the shutdown lasts for a longer time, delays can be expected, because of fewer people to work or some offices being closed. This is in accordance with the same congressional guidance

In short, passports and visas mostly stay open, though slower processing or limited access is possible.

FAQs 1. What happens to parks if the government shuts down? Some parts of parks stay open, but toilets, visitor centers, and park staff are not available.

2. Can I still get a passport or visa if the government shuts down? Yes. You can still apply, but it might take longer if the shutdown lasts for a while.