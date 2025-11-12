US government to reopen soon? House likely to vote this evening on bill to fund federal operations through January

US government may soon open as the House of Representatives is likely to vote on Wednesday evening in a final step to end the longest government shutdown in the history of America.

Advertisement

The bill, to resolve the six-week standoff, would be taken for approval to fund the government through January.

Due to the government shutdown, thousands of federal workers have gone unpaid for the second month in a row. Whereas, millions of Americans are unable to get SNAP benefits. It has also affected flyers across the US as the FAA has ordered airlines to cancel several flights due to the absence of air traffic controllers.

Also Read | Supreme Court extends block on food aid even as shutdown deal nears end

The development comes a day after eight Democrats broke ranks in the Senate on Monday to side with Trump's Republicans to end the stalemate.

The powerful House Rules Committee, which reviews bills before they are put to the full House, announced on its website early on Wednesday that it had also approved the bill by eight votes to four.

Advertisement

That paved the way for the Republican-controlled House to debate and vote on the proposed spending package when it meets on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Trump broke off to praise Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

"Congratulations to you and to John and to everybody on a very big victory. We're opening up our country -- it should have never been closed," added Trump.

"Only people that hate our country want to see it not open," Trump later told ESPN.

The legislation passed by the Senate includes a reversal of the mass firings of federal workers by the Trump administration that began with the shutdown.

Also Read | Meet the 8 Senators who took the 1st step towards ending US government shutdown

It also protects federal workers against further layoffs through January and guarantees that they will be paid once the shutdown is over.

Advertisement

The deal would extend funding through 30 January, leaving the federal government for now on a path to continue adding about $1.8 trillion a year to its $38 trillion in debt.