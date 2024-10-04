US govt foils Russian efforts to hack government agencies

The U.S. disrupted a significant phishing scheme by seizing 41 domains used by hackers linked to Russia's intelligence department. The Justice Department's action involved nearly 66 domains tied to the Callisto Group, which targeted sensitive data of government officials and military contractors.

The United States thwarted a major phishing attempt by Russia after it seized 41 internet domains used by Russia's intelligence agents and their proxies to hack government data, including that of the Pentagon and State Department.

The Justice Department said on Thursday that it took action against nearly 66 internet domains in a joint effort with Microsoft. These domains were used by the same actors and hacks linked to a Russian Federal Security Service unit.

"The Russian government ran this scheme to steal Americans' sensitive information, using seemingly legitimate email accounts to trick victims into revealing account credentials," Reuters quoted Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Russian hackers tried to access information of US firms, ex-intelligence staffers, etc The hackers, “Callisto Group" and its partners, tried to use the domains to steal information from U.S. companies, track former US intelligence employees, former and current Department of Defense and State Department employees, U.S. military defence contractors, and staff at the Department of Energy, Reuters reported citing DOJ.

Most of the seized domains were run by hackers from the “Callisto Group" and its partners. The group was identified as a unit within the FSB. Earlier, the officials had targeted other groups like “Cold River" and “State Blizzard" after they targeted Britain's foreign office in 2016.