As President Donald Trump continues to make efforts to reshape the federal government, the US Department of Education on Tuesday said it was firing almost half of its employees.

“As part of the Department of Education's final mission, the Department today initiated a reduction in force impacting nearly 50% of the Department's workforce,” news agency AFP reported quoting Education Secretary Linda McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The AFP report suggested that the move is likely to be the “opening gambit to dismantle” the education department, which has been under the radar of Republicans who have accused it of ‘overreach’.

600 resigned already, 1300 jobs at stake The education department had around 4,100 employees when Trump returned as president.

Almost 600 agreed to resign or retire over the last few weeks as part of a government-wide plan to reduce headcount, overseen by billionaire businessman Elon Musk, as per the AFP report.

Another 1,300 will be placed on administrative leave on March 21, although they will continue to be paid until June, a statement said, adding no area would be spared the cuts.

“All divisions within the Department are impacted by the reduction, with some divisions requiring significant reorganization to better serve students, parents, educators, and taxpayers,” the statement read.

However, it said, statutory programmes would continue unabated -- these include student loans, Pell Grants and funding for students with special needs.

Trump's education decentralisation drive Trump promised to decentralise education as he campaigned for a return to the White House, saying he would devolve the department's powers to state governments.

He has since directed McMahon to “put herself out of a job.”

Traditionally, the federal government has had a limited role in education in the United States, with only about 13 per cent of funding for primary and secondary schools coming from the federal pocket, with the rest being funded by states and local communities.

But federal funding is invaluable for low-income schools and students with special needs. And the federal government has been essential in enforcing key civil rights protections for students.

By law, the Education Department, created in 1979, cannot be shuttered without the approval of Congress.

But Democrats and opponents of the plan see defunding it and firing staff as a way to neutralise it without seeking approval from the House and the Senate.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray, a former chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, accused Trump of “taking a wrecking ball” to the department.

"Families want help to get students' math and reading scores up and ensure their kids can thrive. Instead, Donald Trump is taking a wrecking ball to the Department of Education and robbing our students and teachers of the resources and support they need, so that Republicans can pay for more massive tax cuts for billionaires," he said a statement.