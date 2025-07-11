US govt layoffs: State Department to slash over 1,300 diplomats, civil servant jobs as part of Trump's plans

The US State Department is laying off over 1,300 diplomats and civil servants as part of a reorganisation plan initiated earlier this year by President Donald Trump's administration, reported AP.

A senior official at the State Department announced on Friday that 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with domestic US assignments will receive layoff notices.

The Foreign Service officers anticipated to be affected by the layoffs will be placed on administrative leave for a period of 120 days immediately. Following this, they will formally lose their jobs, according to an internal notice cited by AP. The separation period for the most affected civil servants is 60 days, it added.

“In connection with the departmental reorganisation… the department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities,” the notice read. It further said, “headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found from centralisation or consolidation of functions and responsibilities.”