US Government: A Republican spending bill backed by President-elect Donald Trump was soundly rejected in the US House of Representatives on Thursday, leaving Congress without a clear strategy to avert a looming government shutdown that threatens to disrupt Christmas travel.

The vote concluded with 174-235 against the hastily assembled package, which had been crafted by Republican leaders following Donald Trump's and billionaire Elon Musk's opposition to a previously negotiated bipartisan deal.

Impending US Government Shutdown ? With US government funding set to expire at midnight on Friday, lawmakers face the urgent task of extending the deadline or risking a partial shutdown.

Such a shutdown would halt funding for various essential services, including border enforcement and national parks, and would affect paychecks for over 2 million federal workers.

The Transportation Security Administration has already warned that holiday travellers could encounter long lines at airports if the shutdown occurs.

Donald Trump's Controversial Proposal Doanld Trump's rejected spending bill aimed to extend government funding into March 2025, coinciding with Trump’s return to the White House, and included $100 billion in disaster relief while also suspending the debt ceiling.

The current debt limit expires January 1, 2025, and Trump wants the problem off the table before he joins the White House.

However, it faced significant pushback from both Democrats and members of Trump's own party, with 38 Republicans voting against it alongside nearly all Democrats except three.

The new proposal whittled the 1,500-page bill to 116 pages and dropped a number of add-ons — notably the first pay raise for lawmakers in more than a decade, which could have allowed as much as a 3.8% bump.

The slimmed-down package does include federal funds to rebuild Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge, but dropped a separate land transfer that could have paved the way for a new Washington Commanders football stadium.

It abandons a long list of other bipartisan bills that had support as lawmakers in both parties try to wrap work for the year. It extends government funds through March 14.

Adding an increase in the debt ceiling to what had been a bipartisan package is a show-stopper for Republicans who want to slash government and routinely vote against more borrowing.

Political Fallout and Internal GOP Struggles House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed determination to regroup before the impending deadline, stating, “We’re going to do the right thing here.” However, Johnson failed to secure even a majority vote for the proposal.

This outcome represents a considerable setback for Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who had publicly denounced Mike Johnson's bipartisan compromise aimed at preventing a US government shutdown.

Democrats have condemned the GOP's retreat from their earlier agreement, with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries labelling US-President elect Donald Trump’s new proposal “laughable.” He emphasised that Democrats would not support any plan that undermined their previous negotiations.

Role of Elon Musk Elon Musk's involvement in this political turmoil has been notable; he leveraged his social media platform X to rally opposition against the spending bill, which he described as “terrible.”

Elon Musk's influence has raised eyebrows among lawmakers, with some even suggesting that SpaceX CEO could take on a more significant role in Congress – like the Speaker.