US govt shutdown: Furloughed federal workers may not receive guaranteed pay, thousands to be affected

Thousands of federal workers who have been forced time off due to the United States government shutdown may not receive the guaranteed pay, according to a memo being circulated by the White House. The decision to not compensate the federal workers for time they didn’t work during the shutdown may impact hundreds of thousands of American citizens.

The decision also reverses what has been longstanding policy for some 750,000 furloughed employees.

Trump had earlier signed a law ensuring federal workers would get back pay during any funding gap. However, a new memo from his Office of Management and Budget says that back pay would now only be given if Congress includes it in a funding bill.

The no payment to federal workers move is being seen as a way to force the lawmakers to reopen government, now in the seventh day of a federal shutdown.

Recently, Donald Trump had also suggested that the furloughed workers would be paid “for the most part,” but it also depends on “who we are talking about.” Also Read | Trump signals willingness to negotiate Affordable Care Act subsidies

“There are some people that don’t deserve to be taken care of, and we’ll take care of them in a different way. I would say it depends on who we’re talking about. I can tell you this, the Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy, but it really depends on who you’re talking about,” Trump said.

When asked why the furloughed federal government employees would not receive a back pay, Donald Trump said, "You’re gonna have to figure that out. Ask the Democrats that question. I follow the law. And what the law says is correct.”

While federal workers – as well as service members of the military – have often missed paychecks during past shutdowns, they are most always reimbursed once government reopens.

“That should turn up the urgency and the necessity of the Democrats doing the right thing here,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson at a press conference at the Capitol.