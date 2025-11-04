US shutdown nears record as Trump threatens SNAP aid; jobless pay at risk, transport chief warns of mass chaos

The United States is on the brink of officially recording its longest government shutdown in history, as political gridlock stretches into its 35th day with no breakthrough in sight. The standoff, driven by sharp divisions between the White House and congressional Democrats, is now threatening to disrupt essential social programmes and paralyse critical services.

What did Speaker Mike Johnson say about efforts to end the shutdown? House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans are appealing directly to a “handful” of moderate Democrats in the Senate to help reopen the government, bypassing senior Democratic leaders.

“I know there are, we hope, we pray, a handful of moderate and centrist Democrats left in among the Democrats in the Senate, where the whole country is counting upon them,” Johnson said. “So we’re going above the heads of the so-called leadership, and we are appealing to the consciences of a handful of people in the Senate who want to do the right thing and just stop the pain, stop the pain for the American people.”

Johnson added that he does not believe Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will agree to vote to reopen the government.

What happens if the US govt shutdown continues? Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer warned that unemployment insurance could be the next major area of concern if the shutdown continues.

“Unemployment insurance, delivered by states, will be the next thing that we have to be concerned about,” she said. “The American workers deserve to know where their next paycheck is coming from, and the American economy deserves the American workers there.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a stark warning that continued gridlock could cause “mass chaos” in the aviation system.

“If you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos, you will see mass flight delays. You’ll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it,” Duffy said, blaming Democratic leaders for failing to support the GOP’s short-term funding proposal.

What is the Senate voting on? The Senate is currently voting on a Republican-backed stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open through 21 November. However, the proposal does not include key Democratic demands, leaving the prospect of a deal uncertain.

What did Trump say about SNAP benefits? In a move that has drawn sharp criticism from opponents, President Donald Trump threatened to suspend funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — the country’s largest food aid scheme — until Democrats agree to reopen the government.

“The benefits provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be given only when those Radical Left Democrats open up the government, which they can easily do, and not before!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

His post came just a day after administration officials assured a federal court that partial benefits would continue using a $5 billion contingency fund, following a court order.

Officials had previously considered halting the programme entirely, citing legal uncertainties over the use of contingency funds or the transfer of money from other accounts. While the court confirmed the administration could do both, the White House opted to release only partial benefits.

What’s next for the shutdown standoff? With the shutdown now tied for the longest in US history, pressure is mounting on both parties to reach a compromise. Economists warn that the continued freeze could hurt job growth, delay tax refunds, disrupt federal pay cheques, and stall key government operations across states.

