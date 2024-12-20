The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging iPhone and Android users to adopt encrypted messaging platforms after a significant telecom breach exposed vulnerabilities in SMS communications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The breach, which is believed to be linked to Chinese hackers, compromised unencrypted messages, including sensitive data and personal information, putting users at risk of interception. CISA recommends switching to secure messaging apps like Signal or WhatsApp, which offer end-to-end encryption, to safeguard communications from potential cyber threats. This advisory comes as the agency stresses the importance of enhanced security measures following a rise in cyber espionage activities targeting US telecom networks.

Earlier this month, the FBI advised smartphone users to switch to encrypted messaging platforms like Signal and WhatsApp, as they provide end-to-end encryption that secures messages against interception. The hack, reportedly targeting major US telecom providers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, has raised alarms over the risks to sensitive customer data, with a particular focus on high-profile individuals such as government officials and political figures.

In response to these concerns, CISA released updated Mobile Communications Best Practice Guidance, which outlines several steps to protect mobile communications from cyber threats. The agency specifically cautioned against using SMS for 2FA, explaining that SMS messages are unencrypted and can be intercepted by hackers who gain access to a telecom provider’s network. Instead, CISA recommends using encrypted messaging apps like Signal for communication and FIDO security keys for multi-factor authentication to replace SMS-based methods. The agency also advised users to secure their mobile carrier accounts with a PIN and MFA to prevent SIM-swapping attacks, regularly update software, and opt for devices with the latest security features.

For iPhone users, CISA suggests enabling Lockdown Mode to minimize potential attack surfaces and disabling "Send as Text Message" in iMessage to ensure encryption.

Android users are encouraged to prioritize devices with strong security features, update both hardware and software, and utilize encrypted DNS services. Additionally, CISA urges all individuals, particularly those in high-risk positions, to report any suspicious cyber activities promptly for further investigation.

The warning follows the discovery of a cyber espionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon, believed to be ongoing and linked to China’s Ministry of Public Security. The scale of the breach has yet to be fully understood, but experts suggest it may be larger than initially feared.