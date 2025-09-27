US green card: Applying for citizenship? From civics test to moral conduct — Here's what changes from October 20

US green card: Applying for United States citizenship? The US government has notified changes to its examination process from October 20 for immigrants legally seeking Green Cards.

Viewed as part of the Trump administration's tightening of immigration pathways, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in August stated that it would starting from October 20, 2025, consider additional factors when assessing Green Card applicants — among these is whether they possess a “good moral character”.

In a latest statement, USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said: “American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation. By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements, including the ability to read, write, and speak English and understand US government and civics, are able to naturalize, the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America's greatness. These critical changes are the first of many.”

What do new applicants need to know? In an official release, the USCIS said the changes are “an ongoing effort to restore integrity to the naturalization process”.

Applications for the green card — N-400 form — on or after October 20 will be mandated to take an updated 2025 naturalization civics test.

The process will also include questions to test an applicant's understanding of US history and government.

Applicants will be required to answer 12 out of the 20 questions correctly, according to a report by Newsweek. The questions will be drawn from a pool of 128. This is an increase from the previous requirement of 6 correct answers from 10 questions.

It added that the USCIS will give special consideration for applicants aged 65 or older, who have held green cards for at least 20 years. They will be allowed to answer 10 questions and get have to get at least 6 correct.

Further, applicants can take the test twice, but if they fail a second time their their application for citizenship will be denied.

What does the USCIS notification state? A USCIS notification states that, “One of the requirements for naturalization is good moral character (GMC). An applicant for naturalisation must show that he or she has been, and continues to be, a person of good moral character.”

The notice further added, “In general, the applicant must show GMC during the five-year period immediately preceding his or her application for naturalization and up to the time of the Oath of Allegiance. Conduct prior to the five-year period may also impact whether the applicant meets the requirement.”

How is “good moral character” defined? Earlier, the “good moral character” assessment typically consisted of an applicant who did not have any record of criminal offences or disqualifying conduct specified in US laws. It included crimes such as murder, aggravated felonies, drug offences and being a habitual drunkard.