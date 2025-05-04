US Green Card Diversity Visa 2026 Lottery results released: What you need to know

The US Department of State has officially released the results of the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery. Applicants who submitted entries between October 2 and November 7, 2024, can now check their status online using the Entrant Status Check portal.

To see if you were selected, you must enter your confirmation number, last name, and year of birth at the official DV Lottery website. The results will remain accessible until September 30, 2026.

No emails or letters—Beware of scams The US Department of State emphasises that it will not send emails or letters to notify applicants of their selection. Entrants must check the results themselves. Any messages claiming you have won and asking for money or personal details are likely fraudulent.

Being selected is just the beginning Selection in the DV Lottery does not guarantee a visa. It only means you may proceed to apply for an immigrant visa. Because visas are limited and processed on a first-come, first-served basis, those selected are urged to act quickly.

What to do if you’re selected If you are selected:

Visit the Immigrant/Diversity Visa portal and complete Form DS-260, the immigrant visa application.

After submitting, wait for an interview appointment notification from a US Embassy or Consulate.

Prepare for your visa interview, where your eligibility will be assessed.

If approved, you can travel to the US as a permanent resident and receive your Green Card.

Lost Confirmation number? If you've lost your confirmation number, use the “Forgot Confirmation Number” tool on the DV Lottery website to recover it.

Need help? For questions, visit the Diversity Visa Instructions page, or contact the Kentucky Consular Center (KCC) at kccdv@state.gov, including your full name, birthdate, and case number in the message.

Important dates Visa application period: October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026