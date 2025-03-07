US Grid Operators Scrambling Over Canadian Electricity Imports

(Bloomberg) -- Northeastern US grid operators don’t know how to deal with US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on power imported from Canada — or if the electricity is even subject to duties.

Since Tuesday, most goods imported into the US from Canada incur a 25% levy, but the duty is 10% for energy imports.

“Based on legal precedent, we do not believe the tariffs placed on Canadian imports apply to electricity, but we are seeking additional guidance,” Mary Cate Colapietro, spokesperson for grid operator ISO New England Inc., said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

ISO New England told the United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Feb. 28 that it lacks direction on how to allocate, collect and pay the import duties, which could amount to between $66 million and $165 million per year.

“Failure to have a cost-recovery mechanism in place prior to the effective date of a Canadian import tariff would place the ISO at risk of noncompliance with a federal obligation and, in a worst case scenario, could force the ISO to seek bankruptcy protection,” the operator said.

New York Independent System Operator said in a news release on Feb. 28 that it is “essential” to “have clarity on this issue,” but declined to elaborate. Midcontinent Independent System Operator didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Ontario and Quebec are the Canadian provinces that export the most electricity to the US. On Monday, Ontario will add a 25% surcharge on its power exports to Minnesota, Michigan and New York in response to Trump’s tariffs. “It really bothers me that we have to do this,” Doug Ford, leader of Ontario, said on CNN Thursday.

It’s unclear if Ford’s decision will affect the states’ power supplies. Prices on the US electricity spot markets, the exchanges where the provinces sell their power, are based on short-term supply and demand.

Quebec, which sends power to New England and New York, hasn’t yet retaliated. “It’s far from evident how that works,” Hydro-Quebec’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sabia, told reporters last month. “If you come in at a price that is 10% or 15% higher, the market is just going to stay at whatever the spot market price is.”

Advertisement

--With assistance from Josh Saul.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com