US H-1B visa hike today: Who is exempt from $100,000 fee, impact on workers and families & more | 5 Points

New H-1B visa fees: United States President Donald Trump on September 19 signed a proclamation titled ‘Restriction on entry of certain non-immigrant workers’, which hikes H-1B visa fees to $1,00,000 for all new applications.

Amid vast confusion over the scope and finer details of the new rule, the White House on September 20 further clarified that the hiked $1,00,000 fee (around ₹90 lakh) is not a annual charge.

“This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition and won't apply to existing holders of valid visas re-entering the country,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a detailed post on social media platform X.

Donald Trump hikes H-1B visa fee: Key Highlights The H-1B programme grants 65,000 visas each year to employers hiring temporary foreign workers in specialised fields, along with an additional 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees. Almost all visa fees must be paid by employers. The H-1B visas are granted for a period of three to six years, according to a report by Reuters.

When does the new fee come into effect? The hiked $1,00,000 H-1B visa fee takes effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday (9.31 am IST on September 21) for a period of 1 year. It could be extended further, if the US government determines that is in the interest of the country.

Who is impacted? Releasing a fact sheet, Karoline Leavitt highlighted four points:

Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.

This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders.

It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle.

Who are exempt? The White House in a social media post clarified that the fee only applies to new applicant and “does not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the United States”.

The proclamation also allows for case-by-case exemptions if in the national interest, it added.

What should families know? The stay of families of H-1B visa holders in the the US is directly tied to the status of the H-1B holder. If the worker loses their job or status, dependents also lose their legal stay.

Families of H-1B visa holders often come to the United States on H-4 visas. This visa is given to the spouse and unmarried children under 21 of an H-1B worker.

H-4 family members are allowed to study full-time or part-time without needing a student visa.

Work, however, is more limited. Spouses can apply for work permits in certain cases, mainly if the H-1B worker has reached a stage in the green card process, such as an approved I-140 petition. Children on H-4 visas are not allowed to work.

How how companies reacted? The exorbitant hike triggered a wave of panic among US companies, especially tech giants such as Meta and Microsoft.

Microsoft has asked H-1B and H-4 visa holders who are currently outside the United States to return to the country before the September 21 deadline, reported Reuters.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, asked the H-1B visa holder to avoid international travel until further guidance is provided.

A Goldman Sachs internal memo seen by Reuters on Saturday urged employees with such visas to exercise caution on international travel. Indian govt, US Commerce dept express concern for workers Notably, Indian workers in the US are set to be the most impacted as more than 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders in the US are from the country.

The Indian government said all implications of the H-1B visa fee hike is being studied by those concerned. It also flagged that the move could have wide humanitarian consequences.

The Ministry of External Affairs also warned that “this measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.”