US hails Pakistan’s ‘success against terror’, condemns loss of lives in ‘barbaric’ attacks

The United States has praised Pakistan role in curbing terrorist groups both regionally and globally. Washington also conveyed condolences over the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan. On Tuesday, both countries issued a joint statement after the Pakistan-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Islamabad where the two countries reaffirmed their “commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D LoGerfo, a US Department of State press release said.

The joint statement said, "The United States applauded Pakistan's continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world." Also Read | US dedicates time to stopping wars, says Marco Rubio; claims Trump ‘got involved directly’ in India-Pak conflict

"Furthermore, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar," it added.

During the dialogue, both delegations also “emphasized the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.”

The statement also said that both the United States and Pakistan “reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.”

“Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States of America, both sides emphasized that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability,” it read.

The Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between America and Pakistan has come days after President Donald Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India for its business dealings with Russia, in a bid to end the war on Ukraine. The dialogue has also come just after Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir made nuclear threats to take down India and “half the world” in the event of an existential threat from American soil.