A lawsuit has been initiated by Doctors for America against major US health agencies for the unexpected deletion of websites with vital health information post Trump's inauguration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed key information and datasets in recent days — including details on HIV, contraception guidance and more. Disparities known as the Social Vulnerability Index and Environmental Justice Index, as well as information about LGBTQ youth were also no longer accessible. The website also removed lessons on building supportive school environments for transgender and nonbinary students.

The development also came days after federal government websites removed references to what the POTUS calls ‘gender ideology’ — replacing “gender” with “sex” to comport with a recent order.

Meanwhile the Bureau of Prisons has stopped reporting the number of transgender incarcerated people.