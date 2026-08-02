US heat dome pushes temperatures near record highs, raises wildfire risk across West

A powerful heat wave gripped large parts of the western United States on Saturday, pushing temperatures close to record highs, worsening wildfire risks and prompting authorities to urge people to stay indoors and hydrated.

According to the Associated Press (AP), a ridge of high pressure -- commonly known as a heat dome -- is trapping hot air over states from Arizona to Montana. While forecasters expect the heat wave to be relatively short-lived, dangerous temperatures and dry conditions have triggered warnings across the region.

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Temperatures near record levels Las Vegas recorded 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1°C) by late afternoon, the city's hottest temperature of the year and just one degree below its daily record. Phoenix was forecast to reach 116F (46.7°C), while El Centro in California was expected to hit a record 118F (47.8°C). Great Falls, Montana, was forecast to reach 104F (40°C), potentially setting a new record.

Meteorologists warned that overnight temperatures in parts of Nevada would remain in the upper 80s to low 90s Fahrenheit, offering little relief from the extreme heat.

"There’s just no relief overnight," National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman told AP.

Authorities advised residents to remain indoors where possible, stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activity.

Also Read | US heatwave puts 160 million on alert, sparks energy emergency

Cooling centres see surge in visitors Cooling centres across the region reported increased demand as residents sought refuge from the heat.

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At Phoenix's Justa Center, which serves senior citizens and operates as a public cooling centre during afternoons, around 200 people were expected to visit on Saturday.

In Billings, Montana, the Montana Rescue Mission opened its doors earlier than usual to shelter people from the extreme temperatures, while public swimming pools and splash pads in Great Falls saw heavy crowds.

Also Read | France records over 5,700 excess deaths during historic June heatwave

Heat fuels wildfire danger Forecasters warned that the combination of extreme heat, dry vegetation and strong winds is increasing wildfire risks across the western US.

Most of Montana remained under a Red Flag Warning, while the US Forest Service warned of an enhanced wildfire threat across much of Southern California through Sunday.

In Nevada, low humidity levels have further heightened fire danger as the heat dome dries out vegetation.

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Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency on Saturday after high temperatures and strong winds intensified multiple wildfires across the state. He also banned most outdoor and agricultural burning through the end of September.

The National Weather Service issued a rare "particularly dangerous situation" Red Flag Alert for eastern Washington, where more than 312 square miles are burning in 12 major wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning was also in effect in eastern Oregon, where firefighters continued battling several large blazes, including the Rowe Creek Complex Fire, which has expanded to nearly 490 square miles and is 57% contained.