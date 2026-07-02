US heatwave puts 160 million on alert, sparks energy emergency; Mamdani asks New Yorkers to stay indoors

As a heat wave bears down on a major part of the United States, it is putting significant pressure on the nation's electrical grid, thus prompting the Department of Energy to declare an emergency. Notably, around 160 million people in 30 states have been put on alert amid rising temperatures.

An Energy Emergency Alert was issued by Chris Wright, the US Secretary of Energy, who directed PJM Interconnections in the Mid-Atlantic region, which is the biggest electrical grid in the country, to ensure that blackouts are prevented and essential services like hospitals remain fully operational amid the heat wave.

In a statement issued by Wright on Tuesday (local time), he said, "Maintaining affordable, reliable, and secure power in the PJM service territory is non-negotiable," ABC News reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What states in the US are currently on heatwave alert due to the extreme temperatures? ⌵ Around 30 states in the United States, affecting approximately 160 million people, are currently on heatwave alert due to rising temperatures. 2 Why did the US Department of Energy issue an Energy Emergency Alert? ⌵ The US Department of Energy issued an Energy Emergency Alert to prevent power outages and ensure essential services remain operational amid the extreme heat affecting the electrical grid. 3 How is the electrical grid in the United States being affected by the current heatwave? ⌵ The electrical grid is experiencing significant strain, with predictions of record-breaking peak electricity demand, as more residents use air conditioning during the heatwave. 4 Should New Yorkers take precautions during the current heatwave? ⌵ Yes, New Yorkers are advised to stay indoors and keep cool to avoid the worst effects of the heat, as recommended by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. 5 What measures are being taken to manage electricity supply during the heatwave in the US? ⌵ PJM Interconnections has been directed to curtail power supply to non-essential facilities and is prepared to manage electricity use to prevent outages during peak demand.

The emergency declaration issued by Wright went into effect from 11:59 pm Tuesday (local time), and will be ending on 11:59 Friday (local time). Wright, in the declaration, directed PJM to curtail their power supply to data centers which have power generation as well other non-essential facilities that use significant amounts of electricity.

PJM supplies power to around 65 million customers in the United States in places like Delaware, Ohio, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Washington DC.

The company has itself predicted that it will see a peak demand of around 166,304 megawatts of electricity, which is the average of the total demand in an hour, on Thursday. This would be a record-breaking demand, surpassing the heights reached back in 2006.

The East Coast of the United States, the Midwest, as well as the South, are seeing prolonged extreme heat due to the heatwave.

An energy expert at the University of Houston told ABC News in this regard, "It's going to really strain the grid," adding, "I think we’re going to see peak demand that is going to be a record across different geographical areas."

The expert also said that the heat wave coinciding with the 250th American independence celebrations is also a cause of worry: "Everybody is going to be home for the July 4th weekend, and because of that, you’re going to see, I think, a significant load on the grid," he told ABC News, adding, "Residential cooling is going to be the dominant source of where the demand is going to come, and it's going to be pretty significant through the afternoon to late evening period."

Both the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) are predicting peak demand in the coming days.

Also Read | Large parts of the US to be impacted by a dangerous heatwave, says NWS

Mamdani's advice for New Yorkers Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayor, has urged residents to stay indoors in order to avoid the worst of the heat. In his message, Mamdani also subtly alluded to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce marriage plans at the Madison Square Garden.