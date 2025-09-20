US hikes H-1B visa fee to $100,000. How the fee compares to costs in the UK, Canada, and Australia

The United States has announced a massive change to its work visa system. Starting September 21, 2025, employers must pay $100,000 every year for each H-1B visa holder. It is the highest-skilled worker visa fee in the world and a sharp break from past US practice.

A jump from a few thousand to six figures For decades, H-1B costs were significant but not crushing. Employers typically paid between $1,700 and $4,500 per petition, with a registration fee of just $215 as of earlier this year. Those figures are now dwarfed by the new flat annual fee, which applies to both new H-1Bs and renewals.

According to the BBC, officials say the change is aimed at discouraging companies from bringing in lower-paid workers and ensuring that visas go to “high earners.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the goal is to prevent American jobs from being replaced by cheaper labor.

The visa cap itself remains unchanged: 65,000 regular visas and 20,000 slots for US master’s degree holders.

What other countries charge The new American regime is far out of step with other major economies:

In the UK, fees range from £769 for up to three years to £1,751 for longer stays, plus an annual healthcare surcharge of £1,035. A typical multi-year stay still costs under £7,000 in total, the UK government’s official website indicated.

For work permits in Canada, the application fee is CAD 155, while the employer compliance fee is capped at CAD 690. The total cost is rarely more than CAD 1,000 a year.

The application costs for Australia’s TSS Visa, subclass 482, fall between AUD 1,800 and AUD 4,045 depending on role and length of stay. Annual surcharges are occasional, but nowhere near six figures.

Most of these systems rely on a one-time application charge or a modest employer levy. None impose recurring yearly fees anywhere close to what the US has just introduced.

Why this matters The new structure will hit US tech and multinational employers hardest, as they often sponsor large numbers of H-1B workers, Reuters reported. Immigration experts note it could reshape how companies recruit skilled labor or drive them to shift hiring abroad.

The Department of Homeland Security has said limited exceptions may apply in cases deemed to serve the national interest. Officials also signaled the policy will be reviewed, though no timeline was given.

As of now, the result is a system that may keep visas reserved for only the very highest-paid roles and put the traditional H-1B program out of reach for many.

