US hints at its willingness to renew talks after attacking three nuclear facilities in Iran, all you need to know

The United States has shared its intention to renew talks after launching an all-out attack against Iran's nuclear facilities across three different sites. The US had given Iran two weeks to deliberate and talk with Washington regarding its nuclear projects, but then launched an attack on the facilities, soon after the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, confirmed that Iran currently has the potential to develop nuclear weapons within months, based on its availability of resources.

This intent for a renewed talk comes after the US launched a surprise attack on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, which worsened the geopolitical climate between the US, Israel, and Iran.

“President Donald Trump, who had addressed the nation from the White House on Saturday night, allowed his national security team to speak for him the next morning, staying quiet on social media and scheduling no public appearances. The coordinated messaging by his vice president, Pentagon chief, top military adviser, and secretary of state suggested a confidence that any fallout from the attack would be manageable and that Iran’s lack of military capabilities would ultimately force it back to the bargaining table,” an AP report reads.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has recently said at a news conference that America “does not seek war” with Iran. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance said the strikes have given Tehran the window to come back to the table and negotiate with Washington.