US Holiday Calendar List 2025: Full list of federal holidays from September to December

US Holiday Calendar List 2025: September marks the end of summer in the United States, but it also kicks off a season packed with important federal holidays.

Whether you are planning family trips, long weekends or work schedules, knowing important federal holidays for the remainder of the year can help you stay organised. Below is a complete list of federal holidays in the US from September through December 2025.

Labor Day marks the end of summer As per the official federal holiday calendar, Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September, unofficially marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall holiday season.

This year, Labor Day is on 1 September. On this day, Americans attend parades, barbecues, and community events to honour workers and their contributions to the development of the US.

Also Read | Cowboys will host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day and visit the Commanders on Christmas

List of US Federal holidays from September to December 2025 These holidays hold cultural and historical significance and create opportunities for long weekends, travel, and festive gatherings.

Monday, September 1, Labor Day: Celebrated on the first Monday of September, Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions of American workers and the labour movement.

Monday, October 13, Columbus Day: Recognised in many states as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, this holiday marks the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas.

Thursday, November 11, Veterans Day: A day to honour military veterans who have served in the US armed forces. Federal offices, schools, and many businesses close in observance.

Also Read | Charli XCX, Lola Young and Whams Last Christmas get Ivor Awards nods

Thursday, November 27, Thanksgiving Day: One of the most celebrated holidays in the US, Thanksgiving is dedicated to gratitude, family gatherings, and traditional turkey dinners. It also marks the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday the next day.