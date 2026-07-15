US House clears bill to make daylight saving time permanent: Here's what we know

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday (local time) approved a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country, advancing a long-running effort to end the twice-yearly clock changes.

The daylight saving bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, passed the House by a vote of 308-117. The Senate must still approve the legislation before it can be signed into law, although it remains unclear whether the upper chamber will pass the bill. Reports suggest that in 2022, the US Senate approved a similar measure; however, it was never taken up by the House.

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Also Read | Clocks go back tonight as Michigan marks the end of Daylight saving time

What is daylight saving time? What does the bill propose? Daylight saving time is the period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the United States are set one hour ahead of standard time. Under the proposal, states with existing exemptions before the federal law takes effect would be allowed to continue observing standard time. Hawaii and most of Arizona currently remain on standard time year-round, CBS News reported.

Trump's stance on daylight saving time US President Donald Trump's position on the issue has changed over the years, with him calling for both daylight saving time to be cut down and for it to become permanent. Earlier in May this year, after the legislation cleared the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the US President said he would sign it into law if it reached his desk.

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In a social media post, he said at the time, "It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice-yearly production.”

Here's how lawmakers reacted to the proposed bill Gus Bilirakis, a Republican lawmaker from Florida, noted Americans are set to "ditch the switch" and added that changing the clock twice a year creates disruption. He noted that making it permanent would allow American families to have more daylight time in the evening.

Bilirakis said, "In my home state of Florida, where tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, having more predictable daylight hours is a practical improvement that benefits workers, businesses and visitors alike."

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Supporters of the bill, including the White House, argued that this change would give more daylight during the times that Americans are most active, CBS News reported. The supporters further suggested that the change would bring positive impacts on sleep schedules, people's health, and the country's economy. It would also allow Americans to have more daylight hours in the evening. However, critics say extended darkness during winter mornings could have negative effects on health and safety.

What would Americans choose? News agency AP cited a 2025 poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research that found that, if forced to choose, the majority of Americans would prefer to keep that extra hour of daylight in the evening.

If required to adopt a single system nationwide, a majority of US adults, 56 per cent, said they would prefer keeping daylight saving time all year round, which provides more daylight in the evening and less in the morning. Around four in 10 respondents preferred permanent standard time, which offers brighter mornings but earlier sunsets.

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When was daylight saving time enacted? Congress first introduced daylight saving time in 1918 as a wartime measure to conserve energy during World War I. The policy was revived during World War II. In 1973, lawmakers temporarily adopted year-round daylight saving time, but repealed it within months after it drew widespread public criticism. The current system, under which daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, was established during the presidency of George W Bush.

(with agency inputs)