US House narrowly passes Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, sends on to Senate, two Republicans vote no

The Republican-led US House of Representatives, on Thursday, narrowly passed a sweeping tax and spending bill that would enact much of President Donald Trump's policy agenda and saddle the country with trillions of dollars in debt.

The bill would fulfill many of Trump's populist campaign pledges, delivering new tax breaks on tips and car loans and boosting spending on the military and border enforcement. It will add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, reported Reuters.