In a dramatic turn of events, the US House of Representatives voted late Friday to avert a potential government shutdown, securing a vital funding package that would keep federal agencies operational until mid-March. The bill, which passed despite opposition from some Republican hardliners, now awaits swift approval in the Senate. However, with a tight deadline approaching, lawmakers in the upper chamber must act fast to avoid a government shutdown that could disrupt essential services.

House Pushes Through Funding Bill with Bipartisan Support The bill, which was introduced by Republican lawmakers, sailed through the House with the backing of nearly every Democrat. However, it faced strong opposition from 34 conservative Republicans. While Republicans hold the majority in the House, it was the Democrats who played a key role in securing the bill's passage.

The bill was passed with the promise of funding the government through mid-March, providing much-needed stability during a time of political uncertainty. It also includes vital financial aid, including $110 billion for disaster relief and agricultural support.

Senate’s Approval Needed to Prevent US Govt Shutdown Although the House has acted, the Senate now faces a race against time. Senators have until midnight (0500 GMT) to approve the bill, or the government will begin to shut down, with the majority of federal employees facing furloughs.

An estimated 875,000 workers could be temporarily laid off, with another 1.4 million required to work without pay.

The Senate, under Democratic control, is expected to pass the funding bill, but the key question remains: How quickly will they act?

Republican Backlash and Elon Musk's Influence The vote in the House was overshadowed by intense pressure from external figures, particularly Republican President-elect Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk. Both have played a significant role in shaping the party’s stance on the funding package, with Elon Musk’s influence becoming a point of contention among Republicans.

Musk, a vocal critic of the proposed funding bill, posted on X ahead of the House vote, asking: "So is this a Republican bill or a Democrat bill?" His involvement in the debate has raised eyebrows, especially given his apparent sway over Republican leaders and his relationship with Trump.

Georgia House Republican Rich McCormick voiced concerns about Musk's interference, remarking: “Last time I checked, Elon Musk doesn’t have a vote in Congress. Now, he has influence, and he’ll put pressure on us to do whatever he thinks the right thing is for him. But I have 760,000 people that voted for me to do the right thing for them.”

US Govt Shutdown Looms Without Quick Action If the Senate fails to act before the midnight deadline, a government shutdown will commence. Essential services, including law enforcement, will continue but employees will only be paid once the shutdown ends.

Non-essential functions, such as national parks and monuments, would be closed, particularly affecting tourism as millions of visitors are expected at these sites.

The US House-passed bill is seen as a temporary measure, giving lawmakers more time to negotiate a longer-term funding solution.

Trump’s Stand on the US Govt Shutdown President-elect Donald Trump, who has voiced his discontent with the current funding agreement, has made it clear that he is willing to see a government shutdown if the deal does not meet his demands. On social media, he posted: “If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration.”