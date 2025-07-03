Subscribe

US House prepares final vote on Donald Trump's tax and spending bill; Jeffries warns of Medicaid cuts

The US House is preparing a final vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill after overnight talks to secure Republican support. Democrats, led by Hakeem Jeffries, slammed the nearly 900-page package as a gift to billionaires and a threat to Medicaid.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published3 Jul 2025, 06:40 PM IST
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York speaks during a press conference on the steps of the US Capitol after the Senate passed the 'Big Beautiful Bill Act' earlier in the day in Washington, DC, on July 2, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
US House lawmakers are poised to take a final vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill as early as Thursday morning (July 3).

Republican leaders and Trump himself worked through the night, personally calling skeptical lawmakers to break the internal deadlock.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence after marathon talks: “There couldn’t be a more engaged and involved president,” Johnson said. “We had a long, productive day discussing the issues.”

In a 219-213 vote around 3:30 a.m. ET, the House cleared the final procedural step needed to begin debate. The chamber, controlled 220-212 by Republicans, can afford no more than three defections.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries's criticism

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries seized the floor in an hours-long address. Using the so-called “magic minute,” which allows leaders unlimited speaking time, he condemned the legislation in blistering terms: “This one big, ugly bill—this reckless Republican budget—this disgusting abomination is not about improving the quality of life of the American people,” Jeffries declared.

He accused Republicans of gutting health care and social programs to enrich the wealthiest Americans: “The focus of this bill…is to provide massive tax breaks for billionaires.”

Jeffries began shortly before 5 a.m. ET, reading letters from Americans fearful of losing Medicaid and recounting historical struggles over economic inequality: “I’m going to take my time,” he said, as colleagues listened in the chamber.

“This is a giveaway to billionaires and a gut punch to working families,” Jeffries said as he continued his speech.

Once Jeffries yields the floor, Republicans are expected to proceed quickly to a final vote—capping weeks of turmoil and marking a defining test of unity for the GOP majority.

Nearly 900 pages

At nearly 887 pages, the bill not only extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts but rolls back policies from the last two Democratic administrations.

It includes:

  • Cuts to Medicaid and food assistance
  • Elimination of many solar and clean-energy tax credits
  • New funding for immigration enforcement
  • A $5 trillion debt ceiling increase to prevent default

Budget Office warns of big costs

The Congressional Budget Office issued a stark review on Sunday, estimating the bill would add $3.3 trillion to the federal debt by 2034—nearly $1 trillion more than previous drafts.

According to the CBO:

  • 11.8 million Americans would lose health insurance by 2034
  • The national debt would grow to over $39 trillion within a decade

Senate passage and next steps

Earlier this week, the Senate narrowly passed the measure after intense debate over the bill’s $900 million cut to Medicaid. If the House makes any changes, the Senate would have to vote again, likely pushing approval past Trump’s July 4 deadline.

Despite the hurdles, Republican leaders insist the package is essential to keeping the government solvent and advancing Trump’s second-term agenda.

What’s in the Big Beautiful Bill Act

  • Extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts
  • Cuts Medicaid and food assistance
  • Ends solar energy tax credits
  • Boosts funding for immigration enforcement
  • Raises debt ceiling by $5 trillion
  • Does not eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits, despite Trump’s claims

