US House Speaker Mike Johnson’s chief of staff arrested after Donald Trump’s speech

The chief of staff to House Speaker Mike Johnson was reportedly arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a police vehicle.

The incident happened after US President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

According to the Associated press, Hayden Haynes was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and later released.

The US Capitol Police said Haynes had “backed into a parked vehicle” shortly before midnight. “Officers responded to the scene and the driver was arrested,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mike Johnson said he's known Haynes for more than a decade and said he's “trusted and respected, and he has my full faith and confidence to lead.”

Johnson's spokesperson said the speaker was “aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police” and that Haynes has an “esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike.”

Haynes is a longtime, trusted aide to Johnson — a Louisiana Republican — and has served as the speaker’s chief of staff since Johnson took on the role in 2023.

Haynes didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

NBC News first reported details of the arrest. It stated that a police report indicated that Haynes hit a Capitol vehicle around midnight and was arrested and released with a citation to appear in court. Johnson had presided over the House floor during Trump's Tuesday night speech.

DUI offenses in Washington are prosecuted by the D.C. Office of the Attorney General, an office headed by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, according to NBC News.

Who is Hayden Haynes? Hayden Haynes is a longtime aide to US House Speaker Mike Johnson. According to his LinkedIn profile, Haynes holds a degree in politics from Gonzaga University.

He began his career as the Grassroots Campaign Manager for Sherri Smith, the Hindustan Times reported.

Haynes have held various roles for former Senator David Vitter from 2009 to 2016. In 2016, he played a key role in Mike Johnson’s successful campaign for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, serving as both campaign manager and spokesman.

From 2017 to 2023, Haynes worked as chief of staff in Johnson’s personal office. Following Johnson's election as Speaker in October 2023, Haynes was appointed as chief of staff in the speaker's office.

