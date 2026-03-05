US House set for new vote on Homeland Security funding as GOP cites Iran war security threats during shutdown

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote again on Thursday (March 5) on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, as Republicans argue that the ongoing conflict with Iran makes restoring full operations more urgent.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the international security environment underscores the need for action.

“The military action in Iran makes it all more urgent and crucial to have a fully funded, fully staffed DHS across all its departments,” Johnson said.

Republicans are framing the vote as critical to national security, warning that instability abroad increases the risk of retaliation at home.

Shutdown fallout and funding stalemate The House passed a DHS funding bill in January, but it stalled in the United States Senate after Democrats demanded changes to immigration enforcement provisions. Funding for the department lapsed on February 14, triggering the partial shutdown.

Congress has completed 11 of 12 annual appropriations bills. DHS remains the only unresolved measure.

While most DHS employees are considered essential and continue working, many are beginning to miss portions of their paychecks.

Security concerns cited by Republicans Republicans say the shutdown comes at a particularly dangerous moment, citing the Iran conflict and recent domestic incident.

A second fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis in January prompted Democrats to oppose funding for the department unless immigration enforcement reforms are implemented.

“Can we not understand America is under siege, now likely to be attacked because radical Islam is under siege, and they’re going to hit back and we’re sitting here looking at each other and not funding DHS,” said Senator Lindsey Graham.

Republicans argue the shutdown is already affecting critical functions:

-Possible increased absences among Transportation Security Administration staff, potentially leading to longer airport wait times.

-Canceled cybersecurity assessments by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

-Suspended training programs for first responders run by FEMA.

They also point to recent violence, including a mass shooting in Austin, as evidence of a heightened threat environment.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt said: “I think that it is incredibly irresponsible to not fund the agency that is supposed to keep us safe here at home.”

Democratic opposition and proposed changes Democrats say they are willing to fund most DHS agencies but object to provisions related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Representative Jim McGovern criticized the Republican-backed bill: “It's the same lousy, rotten bill that does not put any guardrails or constraints on ICE or CBP after federal agents shot American citizens in the street.”

Democrats are proposing several changes, including:

-Restrictions on ICE operations at sensitive locations such as schools and churches.

-Requirements for warrants signed by judges before entering private homes without consent.

-Independent investigations into alleged misconduct.

-Mandatory identification and mask removal for agents.

Republicans note the bill includes bipartisan elements, such as expanded de-escalation training and $20 million for body-worn cameras for immigration enforcement agents.

Negotiations continue, deal unclear Talks between the White House and congressional leaders have continued without a breakthrough.

“Look, we're still far apart but we're negotiating and exchanging paper back and forth,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

