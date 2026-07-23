US House votes 214-208 to limit Trump’s military action against Iran

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a war powers resolution directing the Trump administration to halt military action against Iran unless Congress authorizes it.

The measure passed by a narrow 214-208 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the resolution. While the resolution is largely symbolic and does not compel the administration to end military operations, it underscores growing concern among lawmakers over the expanding US-Iran conflict.

House backs war powers resolution The resolution, introduced by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, directs Trump "to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities" against Iran unless Congress explicitly approves military action.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the war powers resolution passed by the US House regarding military action against Iran? ⌵ The war powers resolution aims to direct the Trump administration to halt military action against Iran unless Congress grants authorization, reflecting congressional concerns over the expanding US-Iran conflict. 2 Why did some Republicans support the war powers resolution despite party lines? ⌵ Four Republican lawmakers supported the resolution due to growing concerns regarding military actions and the need to assert congressional authority over military engagements, indicating bipartisan apprehension over the conflict. 3 How does the war powers resolution affect the Trump administration's military operations against Iran? ⌵ While the resolution passed by the House expresses congressional intent, it is largely symbolic and does not legally require the Trump administration to alter its military operations against Iran. 4 What potential impacts do rising oil prices have amid the US-Iran conflict? ⌵ Rising oil prices, prompted by tensions and military actions, heighten economic pressures on the White House, complicating the challenge of addressing fuel costs ahead of upcoming elections. 5 Should the Trump administration consider diplomatic talks with Iran amid military escalation? ⌵ Senior US officials have indicated an openness to diplomacy with Iran, but skepticism regarding Tehran's commitment complicates the potential for effective negotiations.

The measure was approved despite Republicans holding slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

However, similar war powers resolutions passed by Congress in recent months have not resulted in any change to US military operations against Iran.

Four Republicans break ranks Four Republican lawmakers crossed party lines to support the resolution:

-Tom Barrett (Michigan)

-Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)

-Warren Davidson (Ohio)

-Thomas Massie (Kentucky)

Their votes helped secure the measure's passage alongside unanimous Democratic support.

Senate to consider similar measure The Senate was scheduled to vote later Thursday on a separate but similar resolution seeking to reassert Congress' constitutional authority over decisions involving military action against Iran.

The outcome of the Senate vote remained uncertain.

Vote comes amid escalating Iran conflict The Congressional vote comes as the Trump administration intensifies military operations against Iran.

The United States has carried out another night of airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, marking the latest phase of an expanding campaign after an interim truce between Washington and Tehran effectively collapsed two weeks ago.

Iran has responded by launching attacks on US military bases in neighbouring countries, further widening the conflict.

Trump vows stronger military response The House action also follows Trump's latest warning of "major military punishment" against Iran and its Houthi allies after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The attacks have opened a second major maritime front alongside the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global energy supplies and international shipping.

Trump said the United States would hold Iran responsible for future Houthi attacks, accusing the group of acting as Tehran's proxy.

Resolution remains largely symbolic Although the House resolution reflects bipartisan concern over the growing conflict, it does not legally require the administration to halt military operations.

Congress has approved similar war powers measures several times in recent months, but they have not resulted in the suspension of US military action against Iran.

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