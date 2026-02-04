US House votes 217–214 to end brief Government shutdown, clears bill for Trump to sign; DHS funding talks continue

The US House of Representatives voted 217-214 on Tuesday (February 3) to pass a government funding package, effectively ending a brief federal government shutdown that began on Saturday (January 31). The legislation now moves to President Donald Trump, who has said he will sign it “immediately.”

The broad spending bill funds 11 of the 12 annual appropriations bills through September 30, ensuring most federal agencies continue operating for the full fiscal year.

The only exception is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is funded on a temporary basis through February 13 to allow further negotiations on immigration enforcement policies.

Temporary DHS funding to allow negotiation The DHS funding provision was separated from the larger package amid intense debate over immigration enforcement reforms. House lawmakers agreed to a two-week extension for DHS funding, setting up a frantic 10-day window for Congress to negotiate a broader agreement on DHS and immigration policy before the new February 13 deadline.

The limited extension reflects a compromise reached after Democrats refused to support full-year DHS funding without changes to policies governing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), particularly following widespread criticism of federal immigration enforcement after two US citizens were fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.

House Speaker Mike Johnson secured near-unanimous Republican support to push the government funding bill through a key procedural vote earlier in the afternoon, overcoming resistance from a small group of conservatives who sought to attach unrelated priorities to the legislation.

President Donald Trump played a decisive role in breaking the impasse, urging Republicans to remain united. In a social media post on Monday, Trump warned holdouts: “There can be NO CHANGES at this time.” He has reiterated that he will sign the bill as soon as it reaches his desk.

Trump pressure ends conservative blockade threat A faction of conservative lawmakers had threatened to use procedural maneuvers to block the deal but ultimately backed down after Trump personally intervened.

“The president nailed it down,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole of Oklahoma told reporters. “I’m glad we are all nails and there’s one hammer.”

Two key holdouts — Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Tim Burchett of Tennessee — said they agreed to allow the bill to move forward after discussions with the White House, despite lingering objections.

Shutdown rooted in immigration enforcement dispute The funding standoff was triggered by a broader fight over immigration enforcement following the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti during a confrontation with Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis last month.

Democrats refused to approve full-year funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) unless new limits were placed on immigration enforcement agencies, including ICE and CBP.

The compromise measure funds DHS only until February 13, creating a short window for negotiations on enforcement reforms.

Senate deal shapes House vote The spending package had already passed the Senate last week, before the shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. The deal was brokered by Trump and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, allowing DHS funding to be temporarily extended while talks continue.

Democrats are pushing for immigration agents to forgo masks, wear body cameras, obtain warrants before entering private homes, and halt broad immigration sweeps.

Opposition from both parties Despite its passage, the bill faced opposition across party lines.

Some conservatives objected because it excluded proposed changes to election laws and included spending increases and Democratic-backed projects.

“I don’t understand why we took the deal that we took. There’s tons of Democrat earmarks in the bill,” said Republican Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri.

On the Democratic side, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his leadership team voted against the measure, citing the lack of immediate restraints on immigration agents.

Shutdown impacts beginning to mount The effects of the shutdown were already being felt before the House acted. The Labor Department announced that Friday’s closely watched jobs report would be delayed, while the ongoing tax filing season faces potential disruptions.

Non-essential federal workers have been furloughed, and multiple departments remain shuttered, including Defense, State, Treasury, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Labor, Education, as well as agencies such as the Small Business Administration and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stakes remain high The most recent shutdown before this one lasted a record 43 days in October and November, furloughing hundreds of thousands of workers and costing the US economy an estimated $11 billion.

