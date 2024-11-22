US hunting gun accident: Telangana student Aryan Reddy tragically killed on his birthday

A tragic incident occurred on November 13, when Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, died after a hunting gun accidentally misfired on his birthday. Aryan, who was pursuing a Master's degree at Georgia State University, had obtained a hunting gun licence in the United States. Reports indicate that the gun discharged while he was using it, causing fatal injuries.
According to India Today, the body of 23-year-old Telangana student Aryan Reddy will reach India tonight, 22 November.
Aryan Reddy’s father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over his son’s untimely death. He urged parents to be cautious when it comes to their children acquiring gun licences while studying abroad, particularly in countries like the United States.
“We were unaware that students could obtain hunting gun licences there. No parent should ever face such a tragedy,” he said, highlighting the unforeseen risks involved.
For more than a decade, Chinese students have flocked to the United States, drawn by the prestige of an overseas education and the glamor of the American Dream. Education consultancies flourished across China, with parents paying big bucks for tutors and classes that promised to send their children abroad.
But that’s changing now – and recent statistics suggest the allure may be wearing off.
During the last academic year, students from India became the largest group of international students in American higher education – knocking China off the top seat for the first time since 2009, according to figures released Monday by the US State Department and the nonprofit Institute of International Education.
India overtook China as the world’s most populous country last year, and more than 40% of Indians are under 25 – prompting hopes of a youthful new engine for the global economy just as China’s population begins to dwindle and age. There were more than 331,600 Indian students in the US last academic year, according to the State Department.
