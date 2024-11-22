US hunting gun accident: Telangana student Aryan Reddy tragically killed on his birthday

Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, tragically died from a gun misfire on his birthday. His father called for awareness regarding gun licenses for students studying abroad.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 01:02 PM IST
A tragic incident occurred on November 13, when Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, died after a hunting gun accidentally misfired on his birthday.
A tragic incident occurred on November 13, when Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, died after a hunting gun accidentally misfired on his birthday.

A tragic incident occurred on November 13, when Aryan Reddy, a 23-year-old student from Telangana, died after a hunting gun accidentally misfired on his birthday. Aryan, who was pursuing a Master's degree at Georgia State University, had obtained a hunting gun licence in the United States. Reports indicate that the gun discharged while he was using it, causing fatal injuries.

According to India Today, the body of 23-year-old Telangana student Aryan Reddy will reach India tonight, 22 November.

Also Read | One person is dead after a shooting at Tuskegee University

Hyderabad Student's Father Makes Heartfelt Appeal

Aryan Reddy’s father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over his son’s untimely death. He urged parents to be cautious when it comes to their children acquiring gun licences while studying abroad, particularly in countries like the United States.

“We were unaware that students could obtain hunting gun licences there. No parent should ever face such a tragedy,” he said, highlighting the unforeseen risks involved.

Also Read | Man is charged in highway shootings in and around North Carolina’s capital

India Becomes Top Country for US Student Visas

For more than a decade, Chinese students have flocked to the United States, drawn by the prestige of an overseas education and the glamor of the American Dream. Education consultancies flourished across China, with parents paying big bucks for tutors and classes that promised to send their children abroad.

But that’s changing now – and recent statistics suggest the allure may be wearing off.

Also Read | ‘But how did he get so close?’ Vance raises questions about Trump shooting

During the last academic year, students from India became the largest group of international students in American higher education – knocking China off the top seat for the first time since 2009, according to figures released Monday by the US State Department and the nonprofit Institute of International Education.

Also Read | Indians are among highest international students in US

India overtook China as the world’s most populous country last year, and more than 40% of Indians are under 25 – prompting hopes of a youthful new engine for the global economy just as China’s population begins to dwindle and age. There were more than 331,600 Indian students in the US last academic year, according to the State Department.

Key Takeaways
  • Accidental gun discharges pose significant risks, especially for students unfamiliar with local laws.
  • Parents should be informed about the potential dangers associated with their children’s activities abroad.
  • The increase in Indian students in the US presents both opportunities and risks in navigating foreign regulations.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS hunting gun accident: Telangana student Aryan Reddy tragically killed on his birthday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    333.60
    01:26 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    7.8 (2.39%)

    Adani Power share price

    479.80
    01:26 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.65 (0.77%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,134.35
    01:26 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    19.65 (1.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.95
    01:26 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    1.7 (1.21%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.75
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.65 (3.49%)

    Coforge share price

    8,279.80
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    69.55 (0.85%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    680.00
    01:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.65
    01:14 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.55%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    660.75
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -36.95 (-5.3%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.13
    01:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.03 (-4.79%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,509.15
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -73.85 (-4.67%)

    Ratnamani Metals & Tubes share price

    3,473.35
    01:13 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -170.1 (-4.67%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    206.60
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    16.2 (8.51%)

    Praj Industries share price

    732.10
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    56.2 (8.31%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    155.45
    01:16 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    10.4 (7.17%)

    Raymond share price

    1,524.00
    01:15 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    97.5 (6.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.